Disney World Wants To Pay You $750 To Ride Its New Tiana Attraction

Ever wished you could you be paid to ride theme park attractions? Well, Walt Disney World Resort has an opportunity right now that’s perfect for you.

Just over a year ago, Magic Kingdom’s version of Splash Mountain took its final trip to the laughing place. Axed on account of its source material, Song of the South (1946) – which has long been accused of perpetuating racist stereotypes – Disney had previously announced plans to replace the attraction with its first ride inspired by The Princess and the Frog (2009).

Now, that day is rapidly approaching. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is already well into its testing phase in Frontierland, and Walt Disney Imagineering has shared multiple peeks at what awaits when it finally opens this summer.

Some people, however, will get to experience Tiana’s Bayou Adventure before the rest of us lowly parkgoers – and even better, they’ll be paid for the experience.

Florida-based acting and modeling agency Ariza posted a casting notice yesterday looking for both adults and children to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure for a commercial shoot advertising the new attraction.

Disney is apparently looking for participants willing to “ride over and over (and over and over)” and “convey thrills and joy.” The notice warns that due to the nature of the ride, riders will get very wet. “If you are not excited by such rides…please do not submit,” the notice adds.

Today has been another big day for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride testing at Magic Kingdom Park! Charita Carter, the Executive Creative Producer for the attraction, is riding, as well as some of the Imagineers featured in the first “We Call It Imagineering” episode on YouTube! •… pic.twitter.com/27W3N9aimB — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) May 7, 2024

There are a few stipulations other than a love of theme park attractions. Children applying must be over 40 inches in height (as per the ride’s height requirements). Ideally, participants should also be located within 100 miles of Disney World.

While Disney will apparently “provide hotel accommodations and help with gas,” Ariza also notes that the booking odds for candidates living further away may be improved if they manage to find their own place to stay locally, such as with friends or family.

Not only will those selected for the casting get to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure before anyone else (with the exception of Imagineers and other Disney employees), but they’ll also be compensated for their time in the Magic Kingdom. According to Ariza, adults will reportedly be paid $750, plus 20% per day, while minors will receive $500, also plus 20% per day.

(Considering the fact that many fans would do that for free, we doubt that it’ll be too hard to find applicants).

Would you be up for riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure over and over again for $750? Let us know in the comments!