Disney’s Tiana Ride Continues to Expand, New Locations Revealed Amid Delay in Opening Date Announcement

Walt Disney World Resort is not yet done, with more announcements about Tiana expanding at the Magic Kingdom.

Disney Announces More Tiana Coming to the Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is set to welcome two exciting new retail destinations as part of the anticipated Tiana’s Bayou Adventure expansion, recently unveiled by Disney.

Disney has announced two new retail locations coming to Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom: Critter Co-Op and Tiana's Bayou General. pic.twitter.com/WBmFroFM1B — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 12, 2024

Critter Co-Op will inhabit the space formerly occupied by Briar Patch, while Tiana’s Bayou General will be conveniently situated at the exit from the ride. These additions are poised to enhance the immersive experience for park guests, complementing the thematic elements of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

While the unveiling has sparked anticipation among Disney enthusiasts, the exact opening date for these retail outlets remains pending, with both stores slated to debut alongside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in the upcoming summer.

The Bayou Adventure Continues

Disney’s Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is preparing to unveil an enchanting addition to its attractions: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a musical boat ride set to debut in the summer of 2024. Drawing inspiration from the beloved characters and narrative of “The Princess and the Frog,” this immersive experience will be nestled in the heart of Frontierland.

As guests embark on this whimsical journey alongside Tiana and her jazz-loving alligator companion, Louis, they will traverse the bayou in search of a crucial ingredient for Mardi Gras festivities. Along the way, visitors will encounter new characters and delve deeper into Tiana’s captivating story.

This innovative ride promises new songs, characters, and elements, including a thrilling log flume and the iconic water drop finale. The attraction will feature captivating artwork by esteemed creatives such as Malaika Favorite, Darryl Reeves, Karina Roca, and Sharika Mahdi, showcasing the talent of Louisiana artisans, Disney Animation artists, and Imagineers.

Even before boarding, guests will be transported to the enchanting atmosphere of the French Quarter, as the queue will be infused with the irresistible aroma of freshly fried beignets.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure represents a reimagined iteration of the beloved Splash Mountain attraction, retaining many of its iconic elements while introducing a fresh narrative inspired by “The Princess and the Frog.” This musical odyssey will offer guests a harmonious blend of adventure, music, and magic as they embark on a journey through the enchanting world of Tiana and her companions.