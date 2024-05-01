Disney’s New Tiana Expansion Defaced Before Opening, Fans Furious

Guests Ahead of Opening DayWalt Disney World’s newest ride has already been damaged before its opening day in Magic Kingdom.

Related: Disneyland Raises Prices Effective Immediately for All Star Wars Fans

Walt Disney World is gearing up for the official release of Tiana’s Bayyiou Adventure at Magic Kingdom, with anticipation for the new ride at an all-time high. Guests have waited for years for the attraction’s opening, and while Disney has yet to officially announce the opening day, all signs point toward the new ride opening sometime this June.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure makes one of the largest and most essential additions the Magic Kingdom has ever seen, replacing Disney’s legendary log flume experience known as Splash Mountain. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take guests on a brand new journey as the titular Princess Tiana leads them through the Louisiana Bayou. The story takes place after the events of The Princess and the Frog (2009), but several characters are set to return for the new attraction.

Unfortunately, parts of this new expansion have already been damaged by guests before its official opening day.

Related: Disney Splits With Major Company, Suspends Theme Park Features for All

As part of the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure expansion in Frontierland, several areas have been redesigned and overhauled to better suit the ride’s theming. A new store called Critter Co-Op, which will act as a gift shop, can be found near Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

However, mere weeks after the sign went up for this new location, guests have already damaged the new building. Twitter user @DrewDisneyDude shared an image of the damaged sign.

This is why we can’t have nice things. Disney gives us an incredible sign for Critter Co-Op at Magic Kingdom, and the leaves around Apollo have already been ripped off by guests less than 3 weeks after it was installed.

This is why we can’t have nice things. Disney gives us an incredible sign for Critter Co-Op at Magic Kingdom, and the leaves around Apollo have already been ripped off by guests less than 3 weeks after it was installed. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tPRDALBkTr — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) April 29, 2024

Below is an image of what the sign should look like.

Related: Disney Drops ‘Moana 2’ Bombshell Prior to Official Release

Fans were furious by this development, with one Twitter user calling Disney guests “the worst.” Another user agreed, saying, “People are the worst.”

The Walt Disney Company revealed Splash Mountain would be closing back in 2020, announcing that a brand new ride called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure would eventually make its way into both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. This decision came after decades of controversy surrounding Splash Mountain due to the attraction taking heavy inspiration from Disney’s 1946 film Song of the South.

This film is by far one of Disney’s most controversial and problematic releases, with many taking issue with how the film portrays African Americans in a post-constructionist-era South. Disney struggled with the release of the film for years, facing protests and boycotts until, eventually, Song of the South was pulled from store shelves.

Today, fans will not find copies of Song of the South available for purchase, nor will they be able to stream it on Disney+, with Disney effectively erasing the film from history. However, this put Splash Mountain in a very peculiar spot, with the ride taking characters, settings, and music directly from the film.

The decision to close Splash Mountain has been one of the most controversial choices ever made by The Walt Disney Company, with a large portion of the fandom outraged by the very idea of the ride’s closure. Splash Mountain had reached legendary status at Disney, joining the ranks of other iconic rides and attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion.

Some fans were so upset that a petition to “Save Splash Mountain” was started on Change.org, which reached nearly 100,000 signatures.

As stated earlier, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open in June at the Magic Kingdom, and Disneyland’s version will follow later this year.

Are you excited to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure for the first time this summer?