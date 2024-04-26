Disney Drops ‘Moana 2’ Bombshell Prior to Official Release

Some exciting information has just dropped regarding a new Disney film.

Ahead of Moana 2’s release, Disney has announced some very exciting news regarding the upcoming animated feature film. The Walt Disney Company is no stranger to earth-shaking movie releases, with Disney having a hand in some of the world’s most popular, famous, and legendary films in history.

Franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones, Marvel, and Star Wars have brought millions of fans together, with Disney, Lucasfilm, and Marvel Studios telling some of the most captivating stories put to the silver screen. Live-action titles have become Disney’s bread and butter, with recent releases like The Little Mermaid (2023) dominating pop culture and the box office.

Animation is still a key component of Disney’s output, with recent projects like Elemental (2023) becoming certified critical and financial successes. The same can be said ahead of the release of Inside Out 2 later this year, which has become one of Pixar’s most anticipated new films. However, one animated title remains one of the most exciting and interesting projects announced by Disney in recent memory.

Very few film franchises are as popular as Disney’s Moana. What started as a humble animated film released by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures in 2016 quickly transformed into a cultural phenomenon, becoming one of Disney’s biggest theatrical hits of all time. The film’s legacy continued for years thanks to Disney+, where it consistently out-charted other iconic Disney films, series, and other projects. Disney’s Moana franchise is well represented outside of theaters and home television sets as well, with the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, getting its very own Moana-inspired attraction.

As a result, a live-action version of Moana was announced, with portions of the film’s original cast set to return. However, in a shocking announcement, Disney also revealed that a direct sequel to Moana was also in the works and would be released later this year.

Ahead of the film’s release, Disney has dropped some exciting news about Moana 2.

According to The Wrap, Disney will bring several new projects to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year. The company is expected to “unveil a handpicked selection of new releases that promise to bring fresh, captivating adventures to all the family.”

This includes special screenings of Inside Out 2 and a sneak peek of Moana 2. This special presentation will feature director Dave Derrick Jr. and co-director Jason Hand as a tiny sliver of the film is shown to those in attendance. Moana 2 takes place three years after the original movie and is based on an adventure that reunites Moana and Maui, the two main characters. “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced,” according to Disney.

Moana 2 is set to release in November 2024, giving fans just a few months to prepare for Moana’s impending takeover.

While Moana 2 has a release date, the upcoming live-action film does not. The original targeted year was 2025, but the film has not been given a definitive release window, being delayed to make room for Moana 2. Regardless, 2025 is set to be a big year for movies, with The Walt Disney Company being no exception. Pixar’s Elio and Disney’s live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be released in 2025 after multiple delays, as will Deadpool & Wolverine.

Disney has been involved in the Annecy International Animation Film Festival since its beginning. 20th Television Animation, a separate branch of The Walt Disney Company, will make its festival debut with a panel focused on Bob’s Burgers.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival will run from June 9 through June 15.

