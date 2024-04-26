Disney Park Closing Beloved ‘Toy Story’ Ride Forever, Replacement Announced

One Disney park is officially closing its popular Toy Story attraction, it was confirmed today.

Of all the Pixar franchises, none have as large a presence in Disney theme parks as Toy Story. The adventures of Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and co. have inspired adventures at all but two of Disney’s theme parks across the globe, with four parks – Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney Studios Park, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland – boasting entire lands based on the series.

The first ever Toy Story attraction, however, opened at Magic Kingdom back in 1998. Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin – the interactive shooting dark ride that sees guests take on the Evil Emperor Zurg – remains a fan favorite in Tomorrowland nearly 30 years after it first opened and has even inspired duplicates across the globe.

At one point, you could find a version of Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at every Disney castle park across the globe. However, in 2017, the reign of Buzz came to an end as Hong Kong Disneyland decided to axe its version (known as Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters) and replace it with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle!

Today, it was announced that another park will follow suit later this year and close its version of the attraction.

Tokyo Disneyland will officially bid adieu to Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters in October 2024. The attraction will apparently remain closed until 2026 as the park – which is operated by the Oriental Land Company, not Disney – replaces it with a shooting attraction inspired y Wreck-It Ralph (2012). It will also retheme the adjacent Planet M store.

💡 News 💡 Starting in 2026, Tokyo Disneyland will be introducing a new attraction set in the world of the Disney film “Wreck-It Ralph”!

This is an indoor attraction that is a revamped version of “Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters.”

Concept art for the new Wreck-It Ralph attraction shows a similar ride vehicle and blaster to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! The ride will take place in the video game “Sugar Rush,” which is inhabited by Vanellope Von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) in the film franchise. Guests will team up with Vanellope and Ralph (John C. Reilly) to try and save “Sugar Rush” from sugar bugs created by King Candy (Alan Tudyk).

Tokyo Disney Resort also shared concept art for the ride’s updated exterior, which will match better with Tomorrowland’s Big Hero 6 (2014) attraction, The Happy Ride with Baymax, and the upcoming new version of Space Mountain, opening in 2027.

This marks Disney’s first Wreck-It Ralph attraction in any theme park. There was previously a rumor that it planned on replacing Stitch’s Great Escape with a ride inspired by the film at Magic Kingdom, but this never came to fruition.

While Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters may be leaving Tomorrowland, Tokyo Disney Resort guests can still get their Toy Story fix on Tokyo DisneySea’s Toy Story Midway Mania! Versions of this ride are currently also present at Disney California Adventure and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Buzz Lightyear hasn’t been the most profitable figure for Disney recently. In 2022, Pixar released its Toy Story (1995) spinoff focused on the ‘real-life’ Buzz Lightyear, which tanked so hard at the box office that the studio later laid off the executives involved in the film. The film is also not referenced in the ongoing Pixar Fest celebration at Disneyland Resort.

Would you prefer a Toy Story or a Wreck-It Ralph attraction in Tomorrowland? Let us know in the comments!