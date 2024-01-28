“Neglected” ‘Buzz Lightyear’ Ride Growing Moldy in Disney World, Guest Reports

A popular Magic Kingdom attraction is reportedly growing mold, with a disappointed guest sharing a disturbing photo.

Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin is a fun time for the whole family, offering guests of most ages the task of racing for the highest score. This attraction has seen better days, however, with the ride’s queue being left in pretty bad shape. A new photo shared by a disappointed guest reveals just how bad things currently are, with the ceiling looking exceptionally dirty.

The guest claims that the ceiling in the attraction’s queue is becoming moldy and unkept, as well as other parts of the attraction not pictured.

The guest also claims the blasters were not working great, and the attraction, in general, is quite dirty. “It’s sad how neglected this ride is,” states the guest. The attraction is notorious for its cramped and extremely loud queue, and with the ride being quite old at this point, it’s not totally surprising that certain areas would end up looking dirty.

We recently took a trip to Walt Disney World and noticed how dirty some of the ride vehicles were, with noticeable dirt buildup on the blaster panel that “locks” guests into the attraction.

Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin is an interactive dark ride located in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom. The ride first opened in 1998 and has become one of the most popular attractions at Walt Disney World. Similar to Toy Story Mania, guests board their ride vehicle and are given two stationary blasters that they can use and aim to hit targets throughout the ride.

Each target has a specific value, with the goal of the attraction being to get the highest score. Guests able to hit the top score of 99,999 will be deemed a “Galactic Hero” on the big scoreboard. Reaching this impressive number will prove challenging, especially if you only make one attempt. True experts of this attraction recommend you try it out multiple times in order to get a feel for where the targets are and what to aim for. It’s a popular ride at the Magic Kingdom, so hopefully, Disney will show this attraction some love in the near future.

