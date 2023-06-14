New ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ Show Heading to Disney Park

Ralph is heading to a new Disney Park – hopefully not to wreck it.

It’s been over ten years since audiences were first introduced to Wreck-It Ralph (2012). Set in the world of video games, it follows Ralph – the villain of the game “Fix-It Felix, Jr.” – who decides he’s tired of being a ‘bad guy’ and embarks upon an adventure to become a hero, medal and all.

Considering it was followed by a sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), it’s safe to say the film was a huge hit with audiences. Since his big-screen debut, Ralph and his sidekick Vanellope von Schweetz have become fixtures in multiple Disney Parks.

At Disney World, Guests can currently find Vanellope at EPCOT’s World Celebration inside ImageWorks. Over at Tokyo Disneyland, both Ralph and Vanellope star in “Disney Harmony in Color,” the new daytime parade introduced for the Resort’s 40th Anniversary. And soon, the duo will once again make regular appearances at one Disney Park.

On June 23, 2023, Ralph and Vanellope will make their Shanghai Disneyland debut. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the summer, Ralph and Vanellope will transform Tomorrowland’s Pepsi E-Stage into a disco for a new show entitled “Ralph Breaks the Dance Floor.”

This will invite Guests to join the pair – as well as a host of dancers and singers – and show off their dance moves. Other additions for the summer celebration include new heat-friendly outfits for Mickey Mouse, Duffy the Disney Bear, and all their friends.

It’ll also see the return of “Disney Duffy’s Splashing Pre-Parade,” the “Summer Blast” castle show, and “Farmer Al’s Splash-Around” – all of which will see Guests splashed with cold water to keep cool in Shanghai’s humid summer heat. On June 26, the Park will also mark “Stitch Day,” a day totally dedicated to Experiment 626 as he joins Lilo on the Pepsi E-Stage for an honorary celebration.

Shanghai Disneyland’s summer celebrations are set to last until August 31, 2023.