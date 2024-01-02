Confirmed: Disney World Eliminates ‘Toy Story’ Offerings

Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios is easily one of the most popular areas at Walt Disney World Resort on a daily basis.

Toy Story Land is home to three major attractions, which include Toy Story Mania!, Alien Swirling Saucers, and Slinky Dog Dash, but there’s a lot more to enjoy inside of the land than just the rides. There are opportunities to meet some of your favorite characters from the Disney Pixar franchise, including Buzz, Woody, and Jessie. You can also grab something quick to eat at Woody’s Lunchbox. The newest offering in the land is Roundup Rodeo BBQ.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ, which opened in March of last year, is a table-service restaurant with theming unlike anywhere else in Walt Disney World Resort. The restaurant offers an all-you-care-to-enjoy menu, but several items were recently taken away.

Previously, Disney World guests were able to choose four sides to begin from a list. Now, Disney has eliminated several choices and instead has just five sides listed on its new menu. These include a new offering in the potato barrels (plant-based), The Claw! Veggie slaw (plant-based), Buckin! Baked Beans (plant-based), Slinky Dooooooooooog’s Mac & Cheese, and Cowpoke corn on the cob.

These changes have resulted in the elimination of several other menu items, including the Married Spuds, potato salad, fried pickles, and campfire-roasted vegetables.

Of course, this isn’t the first change Disney has made to the restaurant since its opening. When the restaurant first opened, guests were able to sign their checks with an oversized pencil. However, reports of them being stolen resulted in Disney having to make changes. Now, you are given just a normal-sized pen to sign your check.

Inside the Magic recently visited Roundup Rodeo BBQ and can confirm that though there have been some changes, the atmosphere is still very much alive in the restaurant. Even more so than when it first opened, there were interactive opportunities every few minutes, including the iconic “Andy is coming!” moment where everyone must freeze no matter what they’re doing.

For those wondering, the meats that you can enjoy at Roundup Rodeo BBQ include Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs, Buttercup’s Beef Brisket, There’s a Sausage in my Boot – Fire-grilled Pork Sausage, BBQ Chicken – with Style!.

To dine at an in-park table-service restaurant, you need a confirmed dining reservation for the total number of Guests—regardless of age, plus a theme park reservation and valid admission for the same park on that same date for each Guest ages 3 and up.

What do you think about these changes in Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!