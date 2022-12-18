Disney’s Anticipated ‘Toy Story’ Attraction Faces Unfortunate Delay

Walt Disney World Resort has something for everyone, whether you’re a massive Star Wars fan, a lover of the iconic attractions, or have a passion for Disney Pixar.

Disney World is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– where Disney Park Guests from all around the world visit each and every day.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to many popular attractions, like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Beauty and the Beast Live On Stage, Fantasmic!, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and of course, Toy Story Land.

In Toy Story Land, you can take a ride on Slinky Dog Dash, Alien Swirling Saucers, and Toy Story Mania! One of the most anticipated attractions coming to the land, however, is none other than Roundup Rodeo BBQ. The anticipated restaurant has been under construction for quite some time now and the expectation was that it would originally open before the end of the year.

Disney recently gave a first look at the restaurant and announced that its opening date for it will now be in the spring of 2023. In the announcement, Disney shared the following:

“Andy’s backyard is getting ready for more toys! Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open in Spring 2023 to welcome guests for delicious barbecue and toy-sized fun. We’re excited to share more details about the world’s first “Toy Story” table service restaurant, coming to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Here’s a closer look at Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and how Imagineers collaborated with Disney Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney World Food & Beverage to design this one-of-a-kind dining experience.”

Using his imagination, Woody’s Roundup toys, and other playthings, Andy has built a rodeo restaurant for all his pals. We are excited for guests to enter the dining room and discover just how much fun Andy had creating a rollicking place for honorary toys to enjoy barbecue-inspired comfort foods served family-style, with platters of house-smoked meats, a roundup of sides and some miniature sweet surprises along the way.

Imagineers worked closely with animators and designers at the renowned animation studio to bring characters and art from the films to life in new ways unique to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. They even designed full comic strips about Woody’s adventures, which Andy has used as part of the dining room ceiling!

What do you think of the new Toy Story Land restaurant? Let us know in the comments!