Closer Look at Construction For Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Hollywood Studios

Fans of Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story (1995) can’t wait for when Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This soon-to-be immersive restaurant will surround Guests with toys, games, and playsets, all while enjoying a fabulous and delicious meal.

Although we still do not have an opening date for Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ, bioreconstruct has shared images of the current construction site, giving us all hope that perhaps an opening date is coming soon!

The current state of the entrance of Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land is still blocked by construction walls, but as Imagineers continue to work on the restaurant, Guests are eager to see what the final outcome will look like. Per bioreconstruct:

Current state of the entrance of Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land.

Current state of the entrance of Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land. pic.twitter.com/jZHn0lDg9t — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 4, 2022

Again, at this time we do not have an opening date for Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ, but D23 is coming up at the end of this week and Disney may be ready to share an opening date then. Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

Disney describes this upcoming Table Service restaurant as:

Using three cardboard boxes cut and taped together, Andy has created a new rodeo arena using some of his favorite toys, games, and play sets. And while some pieces are definitely western-themed, what makes this rodeo special is the broad assortment of toys that have been brought together to create a fun, colorful mashup-atmosphere that only a child could create.

Once inside, you’ll be surrounded by all of the rodeo festivities in-action as well as western town and train station play sets. And you just might spot some of your favorite Disney•Pixar characters scattered throughout the restaurant in the form of toys and game pieces including a toy version of Jessie riding on the back of a Trixie pull-toy and unique toy versions of Bo Peep and her sheep, all who appear to be performing in the rodeo together.

This immersive restaurant will surround guests with a kaleidoscope of toys, games, and playsets, providing yet another unique, fun, family-friendly dining experience that could only be had in Toy Story Land.

Do you hope to see Disney announce an opening date for Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ? Let us know in the comments below.