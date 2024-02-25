Disney World Faces Historic EPCOT Attraction Closure

Walt Disney World has closed parts of one of its newest attractions for the first time since opening.

Related: Disney World Preparing To Alter TRON Coaster Permanently

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is facing its first closure since it opened at EPCOT. Multiple reports have been released noting that two interactive areas of the attraction are blocked off for refurbishment. This is the first time since it opened that the attraction has faced any type of closure.

The walkthrough attraction allows guests to experience it at their own pace, blending theming and technology together to create an interactive and fun spot to cool off or take the kids to play for a while.

The attraction officially opened in October of 2023 at World Nature in EPCOT, which is one of four lands at the park. As part of EPCOT’s massive transformation, the park was split into four unique lands: World Nature, World Celebration, World Discovery, and the already-established World Showcase.

Once guests enter the attraction, they will notice that curtains now block off the pathway leading to the “wet path.” A sign has been installed informing guests about the temporary closure, which reads:

Sorry! This water is not feeling playful right now. Please enjoy the rest of water’s magical journey! The other element that is currently closed inside Journey of Water, Inspired by Maona, is the Ocean and the interactive wave. Guests stand at the fence and raise their arms to make the waters rise. This is one of the coolest effects of the attraction, giving full control to guests. A sign is placed here as well to let guests know that it is currently closed for refurbishment. Related: Emergency Report: Disney Castle Suffers Severe Cracks and Leaks, Safety Risk Confirmed