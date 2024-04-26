Demolition Update: Disney Destroys Entire Building, Park Unrecognizable

Entire buildings have been demolished as Disney continues to transform the majority of one theme park.

Like Walt Disney said, no Disney park is ever complete as long as there’s imagination left in the world. The reality, however, is that not every Disney theme park has unlimited space to make the products of its imagination a reality.

Related: Demolition Update – Disney Park Removing and Replacing Entire Land, Starting This Month

The solution is routinely removing old attractions and features from its theme parks. Over the years, we’ve said goodbye to the likes of Innoventions at EPCOT, A Bug’s Land at California Adventure, and Streets of America at Hollywood Studios as Disney creates space for additions such as World Celebration, Avengers Campus, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

In the coming years, we can expect also to say goodbye to DinoLand U.S.A. as Disney introduces its new Tropical Americas land – complete with attractions inspired by Encanto (2021) and Coco (2017).

Most recently, however, Disney parkgoers bid adieu to Disney Studio 1 – the first land guests encounter when visiting Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris. This comes as a part of the park’s total upgrade, which will reportedly see 90% of its land and attractions renovated and replaced in some way.

Demolition is ongoing at the park, causing plenty of disruption along the way. As with any Disney construction project, it’ll be worth it in the end. However, in the meantime, guests have to enter the park through the not-so-magical side gate once reserved for cast members.

Related: “They’re Allergic To Serving,” Fans Blast New Name For Disney Studios Park

On the upside, it’s pretty interesting to spot the progress Disney is making on its new additions. Guests visiting Walt Disney Studios Park (which will eventually be renamed Disney Adventure World when construction is complete) this week have played witness to the demolition and removal of years-old features seemingly overnight.

As shown by DLP Report, all of the buildings featured on Hollywood Blvd. – the first area guests encounter once they’ve fully entered Walt Disney Studios Park – have now been demolished.

🔧 Today at Walt Disney Studios Park we say goodbye to the Hollywood Blvd. cardboard buildings, which have now all been completely removed. End of an era!

🔧 Today at Walt Disney Studios Park we say goodbye to the Hollywood Blvd. cardboard buildings, which have now all been completely removed. End of an era! pic.twitter.com/nEOvtsHcun — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 26, 2024

This makes for a very bare entrance (and a pretty bleak impression of the park for those making their first visit).

Disney has made quick work of removing these buildings – which were essentially made of cardboard and intended to act as ‘realistic’ backdrops like those used in the film industry. Their demolition started earlier this week, with each building gradually filed down with each passing day.

🔧 On Hollywood Blvd. the right side cardboard building has been completely removed. Feels empty!

🔧 On Hollywood Blvd. the right side cardboard building has been completely removed. Feels empty! pic.twitter.com/Yx5je6VyQ3 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 25, 2024

Just yesterday, the right side of Hollywood Blvd. was complete. The left side appears to have been removed in the past 24 hours.

Once the area is complete, guests will step out of World Premiere (which is replacing Studio 1) into World Premiere Plaza, a land that unites the existing theaters hosting the likes of TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure and Frozen: A Musical Invitation – Animation Celebration with an Art Deco ambiance.

Also joining this new land are World of Frozen (a slightly varied version of what already exists at Hong Kong Disneyland), a new Tangled (2010) attraction, a lake, a new restaurant, and an as-yet-unannounced additional land which was originally intended to be Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, but is now rumored to take inspiration from The Lion King (1994) instead.

Do you plan on visiting Walt Disney Studios Park once it’s complete? Let us know in the comments!