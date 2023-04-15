For a Limited Time, You Can Revisit Multiple Forgotten Disneyland Attractions

Travel in time and revisit some of the most beloved Disneyland attractions from a forgotten land before they are gone forever.

Disneyland Resort has dramatically changed since Walt Disney’s original theme park opened its gates in 1955. Bringing new parades and firework shows, exciting rides and attractions, more characters, new stories, and immersive lands inspired by some of The Walt Disney Company’s latest acquisitions — including Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios — it’s impossible to deny that the Happiest Place on Earth just keeps getting better and better.

However, to make way for all the innovations in development at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, Guests must often say goodbye to some of the iconic Disney rides and attractions they grew up with. Fortunately, Guests can revisit a forgotten Disneyland area and its attractions for a limited time.

As shared by theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin), Guests can revisit some of their favorite attractions at Disney’s forgotten A Bug’s Land, including Flik’s Fliers, Tuck and Roll’s Drive ‘Em Buggies, Francis’ Ladybug Boogie, Heimlich’s Chew Chew Train, and even the show that lives in the memories — and the nightmares — of thousands of fans, It’s Tough to be a Bug!

Gustin shared this virtual “hack” to revisit A Bug’s Land, which was replaced by Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure in 2021, commenting, “If you view Avengers Campus on Google Maps and drop the marker on the Avengers logo, you’ll get a glimpse of another superhero. Just a little reminder of life before the snap,” sharing a video of the iconic Avengers logo at the entrance of the land becoming the sign of Heimlich’s Chew Chew Train through Google Street View. You can see the video below:

If you view Avengers Campus on Google Maps and drop the marker on the Avengers logo, you'll get a glimpse of another superhero. Just a little reminder of life before the snap. pic.twitter.com/sYE5M14ILs — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 6, 2023

Nostalgic fans like yours truly can explore A Bug’s Land to relive some of their childhood memories through Google Street View, as the website currently uses images captured in 2017 — when the beloved land was still open and fully operational. However, some parts of the map have already been updated to show street view images of Avengers Campus, making us wonder if Google will completely update their website soon, sending A Bug’s Land away for good. You can click here to revisit A Bug’s Land through Google Street View.

While Avengers Campus replaced A Bug’s Land at Disney California Adventure, the Marvel-inspired land is still home to some hidden details to remember A Bug’s Land, including a familiar pair of “bug-eye” glasses from It’s Tough to be a Bug! in the queue of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Christmas light décor inspired by Tuck and Roll’s Drive ’Em Buggies, and a miniature A Bug’s Land that Ant-Man or The Wasp carry around thanks to the power of Pym Particles.

