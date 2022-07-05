Guest Reminisces About Forgotten Disneyland Area

Disneyland Resort is home to many beloved attractions, from timeless classics like Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, and “it’s a small world” to new and innovative experiences, like Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Avengers Campus. The Park also offers world-class entertainment, delicious dining offerings, fun activities, and the chance to meet and interact with your favorite Disney character.

While Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is one of the most popular upgrades to come to a Disney Park, some fans are not entirely happy with it. One Guest recently took to Reddit to reminisce on one of the Park’s former lands, taking viewers on a trip down memory lane.

User u/pipesthegoldendoodle posted about how they miss Bugs Land and asked fellow Redditors to share their favorite part of the former land at Disney California Adventure.

The most popular answer among nostalgic Park-goers was Heimlich’s Chew Chew Train, which took Guests on a journey through oversized foods including candy corn, animal crackers, carrots, brussels sprouts, and watermelon, with scents accompanying the giant food for Guests to sniff and enjoy. At the end of the ride, Heimlich used to bid Guests farewell and remind them to eat their fruits and vegetables.

User u/Iheartcoasters commented they loved the smell of watermelon while traveling along with Heimlich, saying it was actually “juicy” and that the takeout box on Flik’s Flyers also had a special place in their family. “The whole ambiance of that area. It was so well done and felt like a separate park while you were there,” they add.

Redditor u/mrsjackdaniel seconded this love for the themed land by saying that even as an adult with no kids, she loved Bugs Land since A Bugs Life (1998) was one of her all-time favorite movies growing up, and the fact that Bugs Land made her feel so excited walking through it was a testament to that. “It made me feel like a little kid again,” she added.

Many Guests have fond memories of Bugs Land and miss this themed experience which was replaced by Avengers Campus. However, a recent video gave us huge comfort, as we found out that Bugs Land wasn’t really gone; it had just been reduced by Ant-Man, who is taking care of the lovely land while his ants enjoy the rides, which are still operational.

While Disneyland lost this size-defying experience, Guests can still enjoy the show “It’s Tough to be a Bug!” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort.

The official Disney World website describes the It’s Tough to be a Bug! show as follows:

Watch an “Off-Bugway” Show Become an honorary insect as you sit in the theater hidden at the base of the Tree of Life and don a pair of “bug eye” glasses. Enjoy a delightful 3D movie and live show hosted by Flik, the loveable ant from A Bug’s Life, and learn how insects survive in the wild. Related: Guest Begs Parents to Stop Taking Their Children to This Traumatizing Disney World Attraction Bug Out! During the show, dodge flying quills from a tarantula, feel a harmless spray from a soldier termite and sniff the putrid “defense stench” from a stink bug. When Hopper—the grasshopper villain from A Bug’s Life—unexpectedly shows up, the theater goes bug-wild! The moral of the story? It really is tough to be a bug. With dazzling 3D movie effects, Audio-Animatronics figures and in-theater 4D surprises, this is one show you’ll be buzzing about for a long time.

Do you miss Bugs Land at Disney California Adventure? What was your favorite attraction in the Land? Let us know in the comments below!