Disney Will Host Official Goodbye Party for Its Worst Theme Park Land

Disney is preparing to say goodbye to the current iteration of its most unpopular theme park land – but we’re not counting on this being a particularly sad occasion.

All Disney parks undergo regular maintenance and renovation, but Disneyland Paris has taken this practice to the next level for Walt Disney Studios Park. Often acknowledged as Disney’s worst theme park – the pre-2008 California Adventure of Europe, if you will – the latest step involves the closure of Studio 1, which is thought to close for its total reimagination on April 25.

This area currently serves as the first land guests encounter when visiting the park. Themed like a Hollywood soundstage, it’s a mess of cardboard cutouts, neon lights, and disappointing dining options that don’t exactly leave the best impression on Walt Disney Studios Park first-timers.

As Disney prepares to turn this into, well, something else (Disneyland Paris hasn’t exactly been clear about what guests can expect from the new-and-improved land so far), DLP Report has confirmed that it also plans to host an official farewell to Studio 1.

“This year on April 12, Disneyland Paris will host media, fans and Cast Members to ‘share new information on the projects in progress,’ give a peek at the creation of ‘Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland’ and throw a goodbye party for the current version of Studio 1,” they shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

This year on April 12, Disneyland Paris will host media, fans and Cast Members to “share new information on the projects in progress”, give a peek at the creation of “Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland” and throw a goodbye party for the current version of Studio 1. pic.twitter.com/bdK3PirFo9 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 21, 2024

As well as saying goodbye to Studio 1 as we know it, this party will reportedly offer a preview of the park’s new Alice in Wonderland (1951)-inspired stunt show – which will take over the space previously occupied by “Moteurs… Action!: Stunt Show Spectacular” – and provide updates on other ongoing projects at Walt Disney Studios Park.

The latter will presumably include news on the upcoming World of Frozen and Tangled (2010) attraction. There’s also the potential for an update on what, exactly, will replace the area initially intended as Disneyland Paris’ version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Now canceled, rumors suggest it will instead be a land inspired by The Lion King (1994).

Realistically, we expect Disney to reserve news this big (if, in fact, there’s any news on this land coming at all in 2024) for D23 2024: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Touted as Disney’s biggest iteration of the convention to date, this will take place in Anaheim over the course of a week in August.

What do you hope to see in the new-and-improved Walt Disney Studios Park? Let us know in the comments!