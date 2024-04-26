Disney Splits With Major Company, Suspends Theme Park Features for All

Disney recently ended a significant partnership in a move that will affect thousands of guests.

Related: ‘Ghostbusters’ Series Shares Sneak Peek, but It Don’t Look Good

The Walt Disney Company’s collection of theme parks is nothing short of extraordinary, offering guests magical experiences all across the globe. From Walt Disney World in Florida to Shanghai Disney in China, guests are bound to have a magical time wherever they choose to visit. Some of these international parks and resorts feature some of Disney’s most immersive and thrilling theme park experiences the company has ever developed, like Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland and Pirates of the Caribbean at Shanghai Disney.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is yet another incredible experience from Disney. It features two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, and a shopping and dining destination similar to Disney Springs called Disney Village. The resort is often praised for its beauty, especially its stunning version of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Guests will find all kinds of iconic and classic Disney theme park experiences here, like Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, as well as unique experiences only found at the European resort. Disneyland Paris opened in 1992 and houses a variety of magical Disney attractions, from classic rides like Peter Pan’s Flgth to unique and original experiences like Crush’s Coaster and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril.

Despite centering itself on providing magic, Disney is still a business, and its theme parks need to make money to continue operating and expanding. The Disneyland Paris Resort posted incredible financial results for the 2023 fiscal year, with 2024 even more exciting.

Related: UPDATES: Disney World Abandons Resort, Likely Closed Permanently

However, the resort is undergoing significant changes, with several areas covered by construction walls. Disneyland Paris has never looked so messy and unkempt, but this rough period will pay off, eventually, with the resort receiving some critical upgrades. As part of these changes within the theme parks, Disneyland Paris recently ended a partnership with the credit card technology company Mastercard.

This split between Disney and Mastercard affects not only how the theme parks run and operate but also the guests’ experience. Guests previously were able to reserve special places in the theme parks by showing their Mastercards to cast members. According to guest reports, this partnership ending also means this feature is not possible anymore.

🔴 Le partenariat entre Disneyland Paris et Mastercard ayant récemment pris fin, il n’est désormais plus possible de réserver des emplacements pour les spectacles des parcs sur présentation de sa Mastercard. pic.twitter.com/aGpVqg42V0 — DLP Rescue Rangers (@DLPRescueRanger) April 19, 2024

Related: Walt Disney’s Original ‘Snow White’ Discovered, Authenticated

This partnership ending will undoubtedly have other consequences for guests visiting the resort. As stated earlier, this is just one of the many significant changes currently happening at Disneyland Paris, with the entire resort going through one of its most transformative periods ever. Several locations have closed forever over the last few months, with new rides, attractions, and experiences being developed for the resort.

The Disney theme parks are notorious for embracing partnerships and corporate sponsors. Nearly every major Disney theme park ride and attraction has been sponsored by a big-name company at some point, with Disney partnering up with Hanes for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, McDonald’s for DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and more recently, Enterprise for TRON: Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom.

As part of these changes, the Disneyland Paris Resort recently announced it would rename one of its theme parks. Disneyland Paris’ second theme park has been Walt Disney Studios Park for decades. The location took inspiration from Disney’s Hollywood Studios, integrating film sets and Hollywood backlots into its collection of attractions and theming. However, Disneyland Paris has officially marked the end of this theme and name, revealing that the park will soon be called Disney Adventure World.

That new name will soon take over Walt Disney Studios Park, and while it marks a positive change for a theme park that has notoriously struggled, not all fans are thrilled by the idea, with some signing a petition to reverse these changes.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney theme park?