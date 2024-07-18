Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Guests Evacuated After Country Bear Burns Mid-Show

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Zach Gass 12 Comments
Big Al at Country Bear Hall

Credit: Inside the Magic

Barely a day after its official public opening, The Country Bear Musical Jamboree had a major malfunction that forced Disney World cast members to lead guests out in an emergency exit procedure. One guest, @marvelousmousetravels, caught the incident on camera and shared it in the footage below.

@marvelousmousetravels

We hope this show will be back up soon!! Hope Ernest is ok!! #disneyworld #disneyparks #countrybears #magickingdom #countrybears #classicdisney #countrybearjamboree #distok #disneyadult #waltdisneyworld

♬ original sound – SpongeBob background music

In the video, the fiddle-playing bear (identified as Ernest) is seen frozen mid-performance with a burning hole in his leg fur, plumes of smoke billowing out of the wound. In what looks like a scene out of the Disney remake of Five Nights at Freddy’s, guests are quickly pulled from the theatre as the cast members try to retain order.

Related: Guest Jumps Into Magic Kingdom River at Disney World, Swims Near Boats

At the time of writing, no statement has been made by the Walt Disney World Resort, but guests are hopeful a repair team from Disney Imagineering is on its way, and the burning bear will be back to fiddling in no time. Still, it’s hard to watch a classic attraction go up in smoke just days after its reimagining.

Curtains for the Country Bear Musical Jamboree?

A wooden sign for "Country Bear Musical Jamboree" is displayed, featuring three animated bear characters in hats above the text. The subtitle reads "A Wild & Wooly Good Time." The sign is part of a rustic, log cabin-styled building with balcony rails.
Credit: Scott Gustin on X

The cause of the incident remains unknown, but it’s still troubling that it happened so close to its official opening date. Although the original Country Bear Jamboree in the Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland was overdue for an upgrade, the footage above only makes the die-hard Disney fans in the audience miss it even more.

Related: Rumor: Major Tomorrowland Overhaul Beginning Soon at Disney

That said, it’s still undeniably ironic that the attraction would feature a malfunctioning bear animatronic dying on stage after its initial opening, just as the original had a similar scenario during its last day of operation. Perhaps Big Al had a bone to pick?

Joking aside, this doesn’t look good for the new attraction, especially after so many fans called it a “glorified sing-along” in the initial reception. Hopefully, Disney already has a plan in action in case something like this were to happen.

Smoking the Bear

A bear dressed in a colorful striped vest, blue bowtie, and straw hat stands in front of blue curtains while holding a fiddle. The bear appears animated and has a joyful expression, likely part of a performance or show.
Credit: Disney

It’s true that this is indeed an embarrassing moment for Disney, but there’s still something mildly humorous about what is essentially a Disney remake going up in smoke after just a few days of operation. Thankfully, no cast members or guests were hurt in the process, but it’s still a comically absurd image.

Related: Disney CFO Bows to Genie+, Lightning Lane

Knowing the resourceful power of Disney Imagineering, the bears will be back in action in no time at all and will soon be singing Grand-Ole-Opry-styled renditions of our favorite Disney tunes once again. Claws crossed that they’ve got a little extra fire insurance this time around.

Did you see smoke at the Country Bear Musical Jamboree? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!

in Walt Disney World

Tagged:FrontierlandMagic Kingdom

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

View Comments (12)