Guest Jumps Into Magic Kingdom River at Disney World, Swims Near Boats

A guest has been spotted swimming in the water at Magic Kingdom.

A viral video shows a guest swimming in the Rivers of America at Magic Kingdom. The video was shared on TikTok by @jeffreytillitt, who claimed the incident occurred during the day on July 16, 2024.

In the brief clip, a guest can be seen swimming from Tom Sawyer Island to a dock near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The guest can be seen paddling and kicking as if they were in an actual swimming pool.

It’s unknown how or why the guest ended up in the water. While cast members cannot be seen in the video, Tillitt explained to viewers that a few employees eventually took hold of the situation.

This is certainly one of the most outlawed and dangerous activities to engage in at Walt Disney World, as not only are there electrical and mechanical structures in the water, but also snakes, alligators, and other types of wild animals.

Plenty of signs can be seen on and around the edge of Rivers of America, informing guests not to step into the water for risk of serious injury.

However, this is not the first time a guest has been spotted in the Rivers of America. Earlier this year, a guest accidentally fell off a Tom Sawyer raft into the water due to a medical issue.

While there’s certainly a lot to enjoy on land, several attractions can only be accessed by way of Disney’s rivers of America. The water provides a stunning visual experience and features two attractions: Tom Sawyer’s Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat, both of which travel on tracks underneath the manmade body of water.

Rivers of America can most prominently be seen while guests are in Liberty Square and Frontierland, two of the several themed areas at Magic Kingdom.

Stay tuned here for all Disney World news updates.