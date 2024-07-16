Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Guest Jumps Into Magic Kingdom River at Disney World, Swims Near Boats

Posted on by Luke Dammann 1 Comment
Left side: A scenic view of the Magic Kingdom theme park with a lake in the foreground and various buildings and attractions in the background under a partly cloudy sky. Right side: A person swimming in greenish water near lush vegetation on a sunny day.

Credit: Jeffrey Tillet

A guest has been spotted swimming in the water at Magic Kingdom.

Low-angle view of a castle with white stone walls and blue spires, illuminated against a deep blue evening sky. The intricately designed towers and clock add to its majestic appearance, reminiscent of the enchanting Disney castles that used to be the dream destination for many a sad guest seeking magic.
Credit: Disney

A viral video shows a guest swimming in the Rivers of America at Magic Kingdom. The video was shared on TikTok by @jeffreytillitt, who claimed the incident occurred during the day on July 16, 2024.

In the brief clip, a guest can be seen swimming from Tom Sawyer Island to a dock near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The guest can be seen paddling and kicking as if they were in an actual swimming pool.

@jeffreytillitt

It’s unknown how or why the guest ended up in the water. While cast members cannot be seen in the video, Tillitt explained to viewers that a few employees eventually took hold of the situation.

This is certainly one of the most outlawed and dangerous activities to engage in at Walt Disney World, as not only are there electrical and mechanical structures in the water, but also snakes, alligators, and other types of wild animals.

Plenty of signs can be seen on and around the edge of Rivers of America, informing guests not to step into the water for risk of serious injury.

However, this is not the first time a guest has been spotted in the Rivers of America. Earlier this year, a guest accidentally fell off a Tom Sawyer raft into the water due to a medical issue.

While there’s certainly a lot to enjoy on land, several attractions can only be accessed by way of Disney’s rivers of America. The water provides a stunning visual experience and features two attractions: Tom Sawyer’s Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat, both of which travel on tracks underneath the manmade body of water.

Rivers of America can most prominently be seen while guests are in Liberty Square and Frontierland, two of the several themed areas at Magic Kingdom.

Luke Dammann

