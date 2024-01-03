3 Signs ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Is Setting up Din Djarin’s Death (And 1 Reason Why Disney Wouldn’t Dare)

Lucasfilm’s confirmation that The Mandalorian & Grogu (TBA), a new movie directed by Jon Favreau set in the “Mando-Verse,” will be coming to theaters took the Star Wars fandom by storm when it was announced last week. While little remains known about the project, including whether or not it will replace Season 4 of the Disney+ show, some have speculated that the film will be the beginning of the end for its title character, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). With this in mind, here are three signs the upcoming movie is indeed setting up his on-screen death, and one big reason why Disney and Lucasfilm wouldn’t dare.

Who Is Din Djarin?

‘The Mandalorian’ origins and tragic backstory

When Hollywood multi-hyphenate Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the protégé of George Lucas himself, joined forces for a mysterious new Star Wars project back in 2017, people weren’t exactly sure what to expect from the first live-action TV show set in the galaxy far, far away. Thankfully, Favreau’s pitch about a series featuring Mandalorians went over well with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, and after collaborating with Filoni, the mind behind much of Star Wars animation, The Mandalorian was born.

Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, is a sort of lone cowboy archetype, playing into much of the Western tropes that inspired the show. As a child, Din Djarin resided in a village on the planet Aq Vetina and became orphaned after his parents were killed by an army of Separatist B2-series battle droids, presumably around the end of the Clone Wars, or 19 BBY. After narrowly escaping with his life, Din is rescued by a group of Mandalorians and is thus integrated into a faction called the Children of the Watch.

Over the years, Din trains with the Mandalorian Fighting Corps, becoming one of the covert’s strongest warriors. Following the Great Purge of Mandalore, Din and all other survivors go into hiding throughout the Outer Rim, ultimately leading him to a hidden covert on Nevarro. Here, Mando continues his bounty-hunting career when he’s offered a direct commission from the Imperial Remnant to find and locate a mysterious fifty-year-old – and, to his lack of knowledge at the time — Force-sensitive child.

Relationship with Grogu

In Mandalorian culture, family is everything. Adopting “foundlings” into a clan is an essential part of the creed, meaning it was something of a no-brainer when Din Djarin — a foundling himself — was given the choice to either turn Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) in to undergo unethical experimentation under Dr. Penn Pershing (Omid Abtahi) or betray both the Bounty Hunter’s Guild and the Imperial warlord to save him.

Despite obliging the Creed for nearly his entire life, Din has a change of heart after handing The Child over to the Imperial Remnant’s laboratory, now aware of his Force abilities after he saved Din from a particularly angry mudhorn. The duo spends months on the run, jumping between planets — including Tatooine — before they ultimately return to Nevarro to face Imperial warlord Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his army once and for all.

The Mandalorian Season 2 finds Din attempting to reunite Grogu with his long-lost people, the Jedi, despite most of them being hunted down and killed during Order 66. Here, Din and Grogu meet familiar characters from throughout the Star Wars universe, including Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). After confronting Moff Gideon once again in the emotional season finale, Din chooses to give away Grogu to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to complete his training. However, the pair is — somewhat quickly — reunited, as depicted in The Book of Boba Fett.

More recently, Season 3 of The Mandalorian saw Bo-Katan and Din reclaiming their homeworld of Mandalore, with Gorgu and his Force abilities taking somewhat of a backseat. After defeating Moff Gideon at last (or so we think) and liberating Mandalore, Din officially adopts Grogu as his own. The father-son pair returns to Nevarro to live on a tract of land given to them by Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), allowing Din and Grogu to start again with a clean slate for future Star Wars storytelling.

Din Djarin’s ‘Star Wars’ Future

‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ movie

After much internet speculation, Lucasfilm announced on January 9, 2024, that Mando and his tiny charge are embarking on a new adventure to movie theaters in The Mandalorian & Grogu. According to the press release, production on the film is scheduled to begin sometime this year, meaning the studio is likely eyeing a 2025 release date. While plot specifics remain unknown, we do know that The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau has been tapped to direct. The movie will be produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and fellow co-creator Dave Filoni.

Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover event

Prior to The Mandalorian & Grogu getting an official confirmation, three new Star Wars movies were announced during April’s Star Wars Celebration Europe — welcome news, considering the franchise hasn’t returned to theaters since J.J. Abrams’ ever-divisive Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker rounded out the Sequel Trilogy in 2019.

Among these upcoming projects — including Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey (Daisy Ridley) film and James Mangold’s untitled Dawn of the Jedi project — is Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover movie, which will bring characters from Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew together for an epic team-up against, presumably, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). The movie has yet to receive a release window, but The Mandalorian & Grogu, Obaid-Chinoy’s project, and Ahsoka Season 2 are likely to arrive first.

With Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover event serving as a conclusion of sorts for these beloved characters, it’s safe to assume that the movie will mark the end of Din Djarin’s journey, even if Grogu’s is just beginning. And there’s proof to back this theory up. During the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase panel at the most recent Star Wars Celebration, Filoni took the stage with co-showrunner Favreau, revealing that The Mandalorian Season 3 and beyond is “beginning to culminate” toward a major final act for Mando.

Will there be a ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4?

Rumors that The Mandalorian & Grogu will replace The Mandalorian Season 4 on Disney+ surfaced back in December before Lucasfilm even announced the movie. While Favreau and Co. haven’t given an exact answer to whether or not the film will stand in place of a regular eight-episode season on Disney+, there’s no evidence to suggest a fourth season isn’t in active development, per Deadline‘s initial report.

Favreau previously revealed that The Mandalorian Season 4 scripts have already been written, suggesting that pre-production on the new episodes was underway before Season 3 wrapped in April. However, like many major Hollywood studios, Disney and Lucasfilm have had to reshuffle most, if not all, of their release slates due to the now-resolved WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which significantly delayed many film and TV projects. So, if a particular piece of Din and Grogu’s story has to be told ahead of Filoni’s planned “Mando-Verse” movie, there’s no denying a feature-length film is a more efficient way of getting there. And if the film really does mark the end of Mando’s journey, well…

3 Reasons Why ‘Star Wars’ Needs to Kill Off Din Djarin

Pedro Pascal’s career is booming

Despite being a regular fixture of the TV landscape since 1999, Pedro Pascal’s acting career really only took off last year thanks to his role as Joel Miller in HBO’s hit apocalypse-thriller, The Last of Us. Now, the Game of Thrones alum is set to star in a number of high-profile projects, including Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel and Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls (2024). Additionally, he’s rumored to be taking on the role of Reed Richards for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Fantastic Four (2025) reboot, which would be a considerable commitment, considering the team will almost certainly pop up in Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

With so much on his plate, it’s not difficult to imagine why Pascal might want to retire his role in the galaxy far, far away in the not-so-distant future. Given that his role as the titular bounty hunter in The Mandalorian is mostly a voiceover gig anyway, it’s not the most high-commitment gig out there. Still, Pascal appears to be dealing with scheduling issues already, as he recently stepped away from Zach Cregger’s horror indie Weapons (TBA). Plus, his Mandalorian character’s “replacement,” Bo-Katan Kryze, took on more of a leading part in the third season, signaling that Star Wars could be setting up her takeover as the titular Mando, which, if Pascal really is preparing to hang up his Beskar armor, would be an easy transition, given their shared history.

Grogu has to pave his own path (as a Jedi)

As long as Din Djarin is alive, even the most devout Mandalorian fans have to accept one difficult truth: Grogu won’t be able to unlock his full potential, as his attachment prohibits him from immersing himself in the ways of the Jedi. The not-quite-a-youngling has already proven that he’s willing to give everything, even training under Luke Skywalker, up in order to be with his adopted father. While his dedication to protecting his clan is admirable, it’s also not sustainable — Grogu has to move on at one point or another.

Although it would likely be one of, if not the most heartbreaking moments in all of Star Wars, Grogu has to part ways with Din at some point, and he’s unlikely to do so unless his father is killed off. Seeing Din lose his life at the hands of Thrawn or another unknown adversary might give Grogu the motivation he sorely needs to finally complete his Jedi training. Only then will he be able to avenge his father’s (hypothetical) death and fulfill his destiny as the next Mandalorian Jedi.

Disney and Lucasfilm need to make way for new heroes

Like it or not, there are several new Star Wars projects in the pipeline at Disney, and it’s coming time for them to introduce some new faces to the galaxy far, far away. Although Din is somewhat of a new character himself, having made his franchise debut in 2019, by the time Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” movie comes out, he’ll have been a series regular for nearly ten years.

As Star Wars has learned by now — often, the hard way — there’s only so much storytelling you can milk with legacy characters. And it would be wise for Lucasfilm not to repeat the same mistakes they made with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford/Alden Ehrenreich) with Mando by giving him a proper sendoff — which might mean seeing him lay down his life in battle, as is the way of his Mandalorian ancestors.

This would allow Grogu and other characters like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and likely, the protagonists of Skeleton Crew to usher in the next generation of Star Wars storytelling in the build-up to the rise of the First Order. While killing Din Djarin, Boba Fett, and potentially other heroes from the “Mando-Verse” isn’t necessarily the only way to bring new faces into the mix, it would bring a full circle end to their respective stories, with their brave sacrifices laying the foundation for a safer and better galaxy.

…& 1 Big Reason Why They Wouldn’t Dare

Din Djarin is too beloved (and profitable)

According to an earnings report released by Hasbro, one of Lucasfilm’s major licensing partners, Star Wars toy sales were up a whopping 70% in 2020, thanks largely to the success of The Mandalorian. With the Disney+ series generating billions in merchandise sales, on top of streaming revenue, Din Djarin and Grogu are two of the most lucrative characters to grace the galaxy far, far away since Luke Skywalker himself. This makes them extremely valuable to the Walt Disney Company, meaning it would be, frankly, against their financial interests to bid farewell to the father-son duo.

Beyond toy sales, audiences also have a vested interest in Din and Grogu as characters, with The Mandalorian being credited with reviving interest in the franchise after the Sequel Trilogy left the Star Wars fandom shattered. Why would Disney and Lucasfilm want to throw away such a beloved team? And thanks to the recent wave of Pedro Pascal-induced internet hysteria, fans probably wouldn’t be too happy to see Mando killed off. Even if dying is the natural conclusion to his arc, there might not be a good reason to do so unless it’s vital to the plot of Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” movie. Plus, Star Wars can always boot Din to the sidelines offscreen instead of traumatizing fans with his death, giving Grogu the spotlight instead.

Do you think Star Wars is preparing to say goodbye to Din Djarin? Let us know your theories in the comments below!