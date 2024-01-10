Jon Favreau Leaving Marvel for Enormous Collaboration

Jon Favreau has worked major miracles during his time at the Walt Disney Company, but after a healthy stint at Marvel with his Iron Man franchise, he’s setting his sights on a bigger and bolder project in a galaxy far, far away.

It was announced just yesterday that Din Djarin and Grogu would be leaving Disney+ for the big screen in their own feature film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, and Favreau will be sitting pretty in the director’s chair while Dave Filoni produces. That’s all incredible, but does this mean he’s done with the Marvel Multiverse?

As much as Favreau has left his mark on the MCU with his Iron Man series and portrayal of Happy Hogan on screen, the acclaimed director has found significant success in the realm of The Mandalorian. Along with Filoni, Favreau’s direction has taken the series from a stylish space-western to an epic worthy of George Lucas proportions, and it’s about time it got the cinematic tribute.

Jon Favreau Trades Iron Man for Beskar Bounty Hunter

Favreau is an incredible filmmaker, and his work outside the House of Mouse honestly speaks volumes. Although he’s played a different role as Happy Hogan, he’s not been behind a Marvel movie truthfully since Iron Man 2 (2010).

In no small thanks to Favreau and Filoni, The Mandalorian has become one of the essential series to binge on Disney+, and Grogu (Baby Yoda to many) has become Disney’s most marketable character since Stitch. The question is, what new adventure will be in store for them in their first cinematic adventure?

In a report from Variety, the director happily stated,

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created…The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

The Mandalorian & Grogu isn’t the only Star Wars project coming down the pipe either, though it’s probably the most anticipated. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, Taika Waititi, and Dave Filoni are also reportedly spearheading different entries into the epic space opera saga.

While it is unknown at this time where the series or film will take them, as the titular pair were quite comfortable at their homestead on Nevarro, fans can expect a new epic that’s simply too huge for the small screen.

Are you excited to see what Favreau cooks up for the Star Wars universe? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!