‘Star Wars’ Legend Casts Doubt on ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season 2

Despite not faring overly well with fans, longtime Star Wars actor Temerua Morrison is insisting that audiences are more than ready for a second season of his Disney+ spinoff show, The Book of Boba Fett — if it ever makes its way back to the small screen, that is.

Boba Fett is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic characters in Star Wars history, sitting among the ranks of Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and even Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). After making his onscreen debut in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special and, more memorably, in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) as Darth Vader’s gun for hire, the fierce bounty hunter skyrocketed to popularity and remains one of the most recognizable figures in pop culture today.

Over the years, Boba Fett has been portrayed by many talented actors, including Jeremy Bulloch in the Original Trilogy, Daniel Logan in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), and, most recently, Temuera Morrison, who initially played his father, Jango Fett — AKA, the genetic template for the entire Clone Army — before stepping into the role. While Boba may have been swallowed by a particularly hungry Sarlacc in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983), he was resurrected by the higher powers at Disney and Lucasfilm for Season 2 of the hit spinoff series The Mandalorian, which laid the foundation for his very own solo show, The Book of Boba Fett.

After debuting on Disney+ in December 2021, reactions to The Book of Boba Fett were, to put it lightly, mixed. Some complained of its sluggish pacing and direction under showrunner Robert Rodriguez, while others expressed disappointment in the unusual timidness of the once-ruthless bounty hunter, who gave up his profession to take the throne once occupied by Jabba the Hutt to become Daimyo of Mos Espa — with a bit of help from his right-hand assassin, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). There’s also the matter of the series’ Mando-centric fifth and sixth episodes, which saw Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) reuniting with Grogu and, thus, a glaring absence of the title character himself.

Temuera Morrison hasn’t shied away from criticizing The Book of Boba Fett since it wrapped up its seven-episode run in early 2022, telling Entertainment Tonight that “it’s time” to get the bounty hunter “back to his badass ways.” More recently, the actor opened up about the way he was left on the shelf when The Mandalorian Season 3 rolled around, revealing he never got the call to appear in the show, even going as far as to say that Din Djarin taking center stage in The Book of Boba Fett “ruined” the spinoff series. And now, it seems like the TV show’s Season 2 renewal prospects are bleaker than ever.

Speaking with Newshub while doing press for his latest blockbuster, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), Morrison once again chimed in on the odds of The Book of Boba Fett getting a sophomore season, and unfortunately, it’s not looking too good. In the video, the actor confesses that he “[doesn’t] know what’s going on there” and implies that the now-resolved SAG-AFTRA strike put a pause on any conversations that may have taken place at Lucasfilm HQ following Season 1:

I don’t know what’s going on there. We’re coming out of this downtime period so I think everyone is just settling back in and it all goes back to budgets and what they want to do and how much the thing costs. I really don’t know. Judging by the fans I’ve met, they all want a season two, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.

Although The Book of Boba Fett remains one of the worst-reviewed projects in Star Wars history — sitting at a measly 53% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing — Morrison isn’t wrong when saying that many fans want a Season 2, if only to redeem Season 1. Now that the show has had time to marinate, online discourse does seem to imply that most, if not all viewers are willing to give it another chance, especially when factoring in Morrison’s passion and dedication to the role. Plus, Jon Faverau and Dave Filoni’s iteration of the character in The Mandalorian Season 2 is undeniable proof that Disney and Lucasfilm are capable of replicating a “badass” version of Boba Fett more true to his Original Trilogy roots — he just needs the right kind of project to show off.

The door is wide open for Boba Fett to return in Dave Filoni’s upcoming “Mando-Verse” crossover event and, perhaps, The Mandalorian Season 4. So even if The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 never sees the light of day, Lucasfilm almost certainly has no plans to bury the character anytime soon. Besides, in many respects, it makes sense for The Book of Boba Fett to be a limited series, acting as somewhat of an origin story that could set up his role in Filoni’s planned Star Wars movie. He would, without a doubt, be vital in turning the tides against Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), especially when joining forces with Mando, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and other familiar heroes from the galaxy far, far away.

While it’s disappointing to hear Temuera Morrison casting doubt on The Book of Boba Fett Season 2, there’s plenty of room for the franchise to restore Boba to his former glory as a mysterious bounty-hunting badass down the line. It seems unlikely that the higher-ups at Lucasfilm would throw away such a beloved character after establishing his place as Tatooine’s new leader, especially considering his popularity and connections to the “Mando-Verse.” With this in mind, Boba Fett fans shouldn’t give up hope just yet, as there are several exciting Star Wars projects in the pipeline that could see him returning sooner rather than later. For now, only time will tell.

