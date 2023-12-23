Surprise New ‘Star Wars’ Special Added to Disney+

Disney just added a surprise new Star Wars project to its streaming service – just in time for the holidays.

The most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+, Ahsoka, wrapped up in October with the release of its finale, “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord.”

That same month, Disney released a surprise new “sequel” to the show in the form of Ahsoka: Sabine’s Loth Cat (2023). Originally aired on YouTube and TikTok Live, this is a two-hour Star Wars atmospheric lofi video that shows Sabine Wren’s (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) adorable Loth-cat taking a nap while she is away searching for her friend Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

Now, the special has been added to Disney+, too. Spanning two hours and seven minutes, the cozy video is the perfect backdrop for anyone studying, working, and just in need of some galactic comfort.

The Loth-cat quickly won over audiences during its stint in Ahsoka, despite only appearing in a few scenes of episodes one and two. After Sabina Wren set off into the galaxy, fans were left wondering who was watching her beloved pet (later revealed by official Star Wars social media accounts to be named Murley).

Ahsoka‘s creator and showrunner Dave Filoni later discussed the fate of Murley with Entertainment Weekly. “With the cat, obviously, there’s a couple things at play,” he said. “First, I think Sabine would leave the door cracked open. Second of all, I think Murley’s smart enough to be able to move through the ventilation ducts and up and down that tower. I don’t think he needs to operate the elevator. I wouldn’t question if he could, but I think he can move up and down the ductwork to get out there to the ground level. Maybe there are other Loth-cats around. He’s not the only one.”

He also added that “Murley’s an opportunist and probably a bit of a pain in the butt,” and there could easily be a “whole documentary on what happens to the Loth-cat.”

Finally, audiences have the answer to the age old question of ‘who’s watching Murley?’ Turns out, we’re all watching Murley – at least for two hours and seven minutes at a time.

Have you checked out the new Star Wars special yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!