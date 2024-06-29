Disney World Officially Backtracks on Major Lightning Lane Changes After Guest Outcry

After more chaos, Disney has already backtracked on its major operational update.

The biggest news to shake up Walt Disney World this week was the eradication of the Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane offerings. Starting July 24, Genie+ and the a la carte Lightning Lane options will become obsolete, and their place will be the new Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass.

The Disney Genie+ changes came not three years after the Bob Chapek era ushered in the replacement for the formerly free FastPass+ service. The service debuted in late 2021 at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in the United States.

Over the following months, Genie+ evolved with its customer base, regularly selling out at peak times, even with a heightened price tag. While the offering has remained divisive ever since its launch, Disney World and Disneyland guests have accepted it as part of the overall Disney experience.

But that would change. The Walt Disney Company officially revealed that Genie+ and the Individual Lightning Lane Selections would be erased at the Central Florida resort. If the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster news wasn’t enough to handle this week!

Instead, the Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass will be offered to guests commencing July 24 at the Disney resort. The process has undergone a few notable changes. Most notable is the advancing booking tool, which has not been seen since the days of the old FastPass+ process.

At present, guests have to book experiences on the day from 7 a.m. Now, those heading out for a Disney vacation on or after July 24 will be able to book seven days in advance if they are staying in a Walt Disney World Resort hotel or three days prior if staying from elsewhere.

While the advance booking of three attractions (one Tier 1 and two Tier 2, or three Tier 2) is a beneficial change to the system, there is a caveat. Guests must be in the United States when they make selections. The verbiage states that international guests will be able to book experiences upon reaching the U.S.

This, of course, causes issues for international Disney park guests. To put it into perspective, Visit Florida reported 6.13 million visitors headed out to Orlando in 2023, an increase of 25% versus 2022 and almost level with 2019’s pre-pandemic levels (via Florida Politics).

Not all of those 6.13 million will be heading to Walt Disney World Resort. Still, a large portion of them will, considering its dominance of the Sunshine State’s theme park landscape–especially with Magic Kingdom Park being the most attended theme park in the world.

The booking block for international visitors caused an outcry online, leaving guests worried that no attractions would be left for them when they arrived stateside.

However, a new update has seen Disney backtrack on this rule for select guests. According to reports, Disney World will now allow Canadian residents to secure the Lightning Lane bookings in the same timeframe as U.S. guests.

This still leaves a large portion of Disney World’s dedicated fanbase shut out of selecting rides for their Disney vacation. There has been no clear explanation as to why this is the case, considering the FastPass+ selections could be made in advance regardless of location.

Alongside the Multi Pass offering, Disney’s revamped a la carte selections will be known as Lightning Lane Single Pass. Guests will be able to pre-book these experiences–including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom– in advance of their visit.

As with any new operation rollout, there will likely be a number of teething issues. That’s not to say all the complaints will get resolved. In recent weeks, guests have seen the aftermath of the major Disability Access Service (DAS) changes and how that has completely transformed the Disney experience for many.

The new Lightning Lane options will include Tiers of attractions. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios all have two lists, Tier 1 and Tier 2, while Disney’s Animal Kingdom only has one list. The Single Pass includes popular rides like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Avatar Flight of Passage.

Are you disappointed that Disney World does not offer this pre-booking Lightning Lane option for all guests? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!