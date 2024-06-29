Disney World Scraps Iconic Roller Coaster Reopening Plan, Updates Given

The Walt Disney World Resort has scrapped its initial reopening plan for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The Disney Experiences brand is known for keeping its attractions refurbished. While the result of refurbishment-related closures is not always apparent, the frequent schedule of closing and reopening rides for essential maintenance is very much apparent.

Presently, Disney World is experiencing multiple major closures. At EPCOT, Test Track shut down on June 27, paving the way for its evolution. The Test Track update was announced at the end of 2023 at the Destination D23 event in Orlando, Central Florida.

Also, at the fan convention, it was revealed that the Tree of Life Theater at Disney’s Animal Kingdom would be waving goodbye to the insects of It’s Tough to be a Bug!, with the critters of the Zootopia franchise taking over in the near future.

In addition, DinoLand, U.S.A., will officially become extinct as the Tropical Americas—including the Encanto and Indiana Jones franchises—take over the area.

It was only on June 27, 2024, that Magic Kingdom Park finally welcomed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to Frontierland.

Following the permanent closure of Splash Mountain at the Disney resort in January 2023, Walt Disney Imagineering got busy transforming the beloved attraction into one based on the New Orleans bayou featured in the story of The Princess and the Frog (2009).

One other major attraction has been dark for a while now, and Disney park fans will be pleased to know that there is now an update regarding Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

Disney World shuttered its extremely fast roller coaster in January 2024. At the time, the official Disney World website stated that the popular attraction would reopen sometime in the summer of 2024.

Of course, this long closure was disappointing to many who had been heading out on their own Disney vacation in the last seven months.

Still, essential refurbishment and maintenance are needed for all of the attractions at Walt Disney World Resort.

Later, it was confirmed that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith would reopen to all guests on July 27, 2024.

However, updates have been quietly made, as the theme park calendar for this specific ride shows available times from July 1, 2024.

This means that in just a handful of days (from the time of publication), guests will soon be able to experience the speedy dark ride once again–crowds are sure to form so get those Lightning Lane passes ready.

Related: Disney Closes Controversial Peter Pan Attraction as New Information Comes To Light

There had been whisperings that Disney Experiences may update the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster theme and remove the Aerosmith connection altogether.

This came as a result of the sexual assault allegations Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was faced with in 2022. In two separate cases, Steven Tyler was accused of sexual assault-related crimes.

One case involving Julia Holcomb, the 16-year-old girl who Tyler became legal guardian of in 1973, alleged that the musician sexually assaulted her and forced her to undergo an abortion.

The other lawsuit launched by Jeanne Bellino, which revealed the alleged assault by Tyler when she was 17 years old, was dismissed in February 2024 after the Judge claimed the victim had waited too long to report the crime.

Related: Disney World Kills Genie+, New Line Queuing Experience Introduced

Disney remained silent on the matter and it is expected that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will continue to star Aerosmith for the foreseeable future. It won’t be immune to change, though, if and when the time comes to rebrand the attraction.

As it was seen over in Disneyland Paris, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Avec Aerosmith was rethemed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Guests can now experience Avengers: Flight Force as part of the new Avengers Campus land at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Are you surprised that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is reopening almost a month early at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!