Final Warning: Permanent Ride Closure Hits Disney World Tomorrow

If you want to say goodbye to a Walt Disney World Resort staple, you don’t have long left.

Sad though they may be, closures are common at Walt Disney World. Keeping things fresh and interesting means occasionally saying goodbye to beloved fixtures – even if that upsets a significant portion of diehard Disney fans.

Related: Entire Disney World Park Condemned, Permanent Shutdown Feared

One of the most recent examples is, of course, Splash Mountain. Based on the controversial Song of the South (1946), Disney first announced its closure at Magic Kingdom Park (plus Disneyland Park) back in 2020. The final ride to a laughing place occurred in January 2023, sparking a wave of upset from a very specific demographic of fans, with some going as far as to start “Save Splash Mountain” petitions.

Obviously, these didn’t work, as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure – which is based on the beloved Walt Disney Animation The Princess and the Frog (2009) – is set to open in its place later this month.

However, that’s not the only attraction to be swapped out and replaced at Disney World lately. Earlier this year, Country Bear Jamboree also closed for good at Magic Kingdom Park. A new version of the attraction, Country Bear Musical Jamboree, will open on July 17, 2024. This new version of the attraction will see the bears perform classic Disney tunes, such as “The Bare Necessities,” reimagined as country songs.

Beyond Magic Kingdom, Test Track is also set to receive a major update. As was first announced by Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, at Destination D23 last year, the attraction – which is technically known as Test Track Presented by Chevrolet – will soon undergo a total makeover.

Test Track Presented by Chevrolet is actually the second version of Test Track to hit EPCOT. Its predecessor, Test Track Presented by General Motors, ran from 1999 to 2012 and saw guests ride in “test vehicles” through a series of assessments inside a GM testing facility. At the end, they tested the speed by racing around the exterior track at 64.9 miles per hour (104.4 km/h).

When Test Track Presented by Chevrolet took its place, guests were given the opportunity to design and test their own cars by boarding a “Sim-car.” Guests then saw how their designs performed after each test and got a general overview at the end of the attraction.

Related: Spaceship Earth Path Closes Permanently at Disney World’s EPCOT

For now, it’s unclear what, exactly, we can expect from Test Track 3.0. However, D’Amaro’s initial announcement at Destination D23 confirmed that it will take inspiration from the original World of Motion (Test Track’s predecessor) and that Chevrolet will remain a partner on the project.

Concept art from Walt Disney Imagineering also suggests that the attraction will totally transform its ride vehicles while the exterior will take on a more futuristic exterior.

If you’re a big fan of Test Track 2.0 – or even if you just want to get one last taste of the attraction in its current form – you’ll need to move pretty quickly to say goodbye.

NEW: Test Track at EPCOT will close June 17 to be reimagined. Here’s a look at new concept art.

NEW: Test Track at EPCOT will close June 17 to be reimagined. Here’s a look at new concept art: pic.twitter.com/htWrVre604 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 5, 2024

Tomorrow (June 16) marks Test Track’s final day of operation. When EPCOT closes at 9 p.m., this version of Test Track will close down and say goodbye to the Disney park forever.

There’s no reopening date for Test Track just yet. When it transformed from Test Track Presented by General Motors to Test Track Presented by Chevrolet, the attraction closed in April 2012 and reopened in December 2012. Should this reimagination take a similar amount of time, we could expect the attraction to reopen in World Discovery as soon as January. Watch this space for an official update.

What are your thoughts on Test Track’s upcoming renovation?