25-Year-Old Disney Attraction to Be Extensively Terminated for Multi-Million Dollar Overhaul, Report Claims

A new rumor suggests that a 25-year-old Disney attraction is set to shutter its doors and power down indefinitely. Let’s dig in.

Test Track at Disney World Rumored to Close Down for…one Full Year?

Test Track is an exhilarating high-speed slot car attraction created by Dynamic Attractions, situated in World Discovery at EPCOT, a renowned theme park within the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida. This thrilling ride offers guests a simulated journey through the exacting testing protocols employed by General Motors to assess its concept vehicles. The experience reaches its climax with a pulse-pounding high-speed drive around the perimeter of the attraction, delivering an adrenaline-fueled adventure for visitors.

The attraction debuted to the public on December 19, 1998, following a prolonged delay attributed to issues uncovered during testing and subsequent design modifications. Consequently, Test Track officially opened its doors on March 17, 1999. This new attraction replaced the former World of Motion ride, which had closed its doors three years earlier in 1996.

Initially, guests embarked aboard “test vehicles” within a simulated GM “testing facility,” experiencing a series of evaluations mirroring real-life automobile prototype assessments. The highlight of the attraction is a thrilling speed trial conducted on a track encircling the exterior of the building, with vehicles reaching a remarkable top speed of 64.9 miles per hour (104.4 km/h), making it the fastest Disney theme park attraction ever constructed. But now, a new rumor suggests that this attraction will go down for at least 12 months.

According to Mickey Views, a Disney-based news site, who allegedly spoke with Cast Members working the attraction, the ride is set to close in “late July” for a “major update.” It should be noted that Disney World has yet to confirm or put out an official statement; this is a rumor and speculation only.

Hinted during last Year’s Destination D23 event, a significant renovation to the pavilion sponsored by General Motors in EPCOT since 1982 is being generously funded by the automotive giant.

Confidential information obtained by Mickey Views indicates that this upcoming renovation is anticipated to span an entire year of construction, with an estimated budget nearing $100 million. Additional specifics regarding alterations to the theming and attraction storyline will be unveiled in the coming days.

In the broader scheme, this renovation underscores Disney’s dedication to ensuring its attractions’ perpetual freshness and excitement, reaffirming Test Track’s status as a must-see destination for park attendees. The infusion of financial resources and meticulous attention to detail suggests that the ride will undergo substantial improvements, potentially encompassing updated theming, modifications to the storyline, and technological advancements aimed at immersing guests even deeper into the realm of automotive testing.

Furthermore, this investment underscores Disney’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences that resonate with seasoned enthusiasts and first-time visitors. Through continuous reinvention and enhancement, Disney World cements its position as a premier destination renowned for offering unforgettable adventures.

The upcoming upgrade to Test Track promises to inject new vitality into the attraction, providing guests with an exhilarating and immersive journey that will leave a lasting impression for years to come.