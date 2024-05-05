Guests Locked In Disney Ride Vehicle Overnight, Desperate for Help

A group of Disneyland Resort guests were mildly annoyed when the last ride of their night, Radiator Springs Racers, stopped. But things turned for the worst when Disney cast members couldn’t manually unlock some seatbelts and walked away from the exhausted stranded guests.

This is hardly the first controversy surrounding Radiator Springs Racers. In 2022, part of the Disney California Adventure Park attraction caught fire, spurring a days-long closure. Over a year later, some guests deemed the attraction a safety hazard after it broke down multiple times in one evening.

Nevertheless, Radiator Springs Racers is one of the most popular Disneyland Resort rides and the hardest to book Lightning Lane reservations. The attraction invites guests to race in the world of Pixar’s Cars (2006) and encounter favorite characters like Lightning McQueen, Tow Mater, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack, and Ramone. Because the ride vehicles randomly swap between Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art, no two races are the same!

Unfortunately, Disney Park guest Ezmi (@disneywithezmi on TikTok) and her family will not likely return to the racetrack anytime soon. The guest shared this video after her party got stuck on Radiator Springs Racers at the end of their day at Disney California Adventure Park:

After 45 minutes in their racecar, the guests were relieved to see Disney cast members coming to rescue them. Following evacuation protocols, the cast members manually unlocked the guests’ seatbelts and prepared to walk them off Radiator Springs Racers.

There was one problem–only two of the six seatbelts actually released. To the guests’ surprise, the Disney cast member left them on the shuttered attraction.

“Then the [cast member] walked away even though the rest [of us] couldn’t get out of their seat,” the guest wrote.

Thankfully, another Disney cast member noticed their distress. They successfully unlocked the seatbelts and safely returned the guests to Dinsey California Adventure Park.

“Our longest ride of the day,” the guest joked.

It’s understandably frustrating to get stuck on a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort attraction. However, it’s important to remain seated until Disney cast members give evacuation instructions. Never meddle with the safety restraints or stick anything out of the ride vehicle, as the attraction may restart anytime.

