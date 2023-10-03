Disney World Genie+ Service Backfires, Parks Losing Money

In a recent Quarterly Earnings meeting, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger boasted that Disney Parks’ revenue is better than ever. But guest reports tell a different story. According to Walt Disney World Resort visitors, the pricey paid FastPass replacements – Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane – incentivize guests to spend less time and money at Disney theme parks.

Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Selections

Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane premiered at Walt Disney World Resort in 2021. The paid line-skipping service replaced the free FastPass+. Guests can purchase Disney Genie+ at midnight on the day of their visit and select return times through the Disney Genie app.

Disney Genie+ costs between $15 and $30 per guest per day, while Individual Lightning Lanes run anywhere from $15 to $25 per guest. These are available for the most popular rides throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

“Lightning Lane entry lets you bypass the standby queue and join a separate queue for select attraction and entertainment experiences,” Walt Disney World Resort explains. “Some Lightning Lane entrances are offered through Disney Genie+ service. Other Lightning Lane entrances may be purchased individually (à la carte). You may buy either or both options.”

Revenue Loss

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort fans have complained about Disney Genie+ since the service debuted. Technical issues made it impossible for guests to reserve Lightning Lanes on multiple occasions. Some guests felt Lightning Lane lines were still too long, while standby guests felt Disney cast members let too many Lightning Lane guests through first.

The Central Florida Disney Parks may now face a reckoning as Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes steer loyal guests away. TikToker @disneywishmaker shared this video from their visit to Walt Disney World Resort:

“Dear Disney, since you have taken away fast pass we just don’t spend time here anymore because we aren’t going to wait on lines,” the guest wrote. “And then we spend less money here. Instead I am turning around and going home because there’s nothing to do. Byeeeee.”

Commenters agreed, with one calling Walt Disney World Resort “greedy.”

Though fans dislike Disney Genie+, it’s probably here to stay. Whatever revenue Walt Disney World Resort is losing in other areas is made up for by increasing Disney Park ticket prices and thousands of Disney Genie+ bookings daily, evidenced by the company’s steadily climbing theme park earnings.

Are you spending less at Walt Disney World Resort because of Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.