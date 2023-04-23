Disney Genie+ Price Plummets to All-Time Low at Walt Disney World

As crowd levels begin to ease at Walt Disney World from its peak Spring Break season, one of the Resort’s most controversial Disney Park add-on services has started to drop in price.

In a stunning turn of events, Walt Disney World Resort is dropping its prices on one item! In an environment of uncontrollable inflation, Disney has now found a way to give its Disney Park Guests some relief.

This morning, we learned that on the My Disney Experience Mobile Application, Disney’s Genie+ had finally returned to its initial release price of $15.00 per person. In fact, according to WDWMagic.com, Genie+ pricing has been plummeting in price over the last two weeks, dropping from a record high of $35 to $25, then to $18, and now to $15.

Disney World doesn’t typically explain why the prices fluctuated on any given day, but the price drop could be attributed to lower demand because of the decreased crowd levels.

Despite the price drop of Genie+, Walt Disney World Resort’s Lightning Lane pricing has stayed put. Yesterday, it was reported that the following attractions saw price decreases:

AVATAR Flight of Passage is $13 today ($14 yesterday)

Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind is $14 today ($15 yesterday)

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is $10 today ($11 yesterday)

Star Wars Rise of The Resistance and TRON Lightcycle Run Lightning Lane access remained unchanged at $20 per person.

Are you excited to hear that Disney’s Genie+ prices are dropping once again?

Disney Genie is Disney’s planning service that Guests can access right on their My Disney Experience app or their Disneyland mobile app. Here is what Disney has to say about its new Disney Genie service: