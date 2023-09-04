Guests Furious, Demand Refund After Pricey Disney Genie+ Fails

Walt Disney World Resort guests were furious when the paid Disney Genie+ service failed on Sunday.

Disney Genie+

Disney Genie+ debuted at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in late 2021, officially replacing the free FastPass service. It costs between $15 and $30 per guest per day.

With the Disney Genie app, guests can select Lightning Lane time slots to skip the queue on their favorite Disney Parks attractions. Individual Lightning Lanes are available for the most popular rides, ranging from $15 to $25 per guest.

“Lightning Lane entry lets you bypass the standby queue and join a separate queue for select attraction and entertainment experiences,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Some Lightning Lane entrances are offered through Disney Genie+ service. Other Lightning Lane entrances may be purchased individually (à la carte). You may buy either or both options.”

App Issues at Walt Disney World Resort

A technical issue on Sunday prevented Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane usage throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Angry guests shared their experiences on Reddit.

“Genie+ selections not loading,” u/Select_Carrot_5975 began. “Anyone else at disneyworld right now and their genie+ will not load times ms keeep getting error messages?”

The attached screenshot shows two error messages.

“Your selections aren’t loading at this time,” one read. “Please refresh your screen or go back to the previous screen to try again.”

“Something went wrong,” said the other. “We’re unable to load your details. Please try again.”

Numerous guests reported similar issues.

“I was having issues all morning before I finally gave up and went to Customer Relations,” u/MrsCaptain_America wrote. “I got a refund for the day since the app kept crashing. I only bought for Epcot and didn’t do any of the Genie Plus rides.”

Some guests couldn’t even purchase Disney Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lanes.

“Yes major app issues,” u/cptjellybeans replied. “Can’t even purchase Genie+, join virtual queues. Trying to load Genie+ selections takes me on an infinite loop through the tip board.”

“Staying on property and can’t reserve LL or purchase individual LL,” said u/710globtrotter.

Thankfully, the technical errors appear to have been resolved after a few hours.

“Update just now was able to purchase reserve LL and purchase individual LL,” u/710globtrotter added.

Walt Disney World Resort did not comment publicly on issues with Disney Genie+ on Sunday. Disneyland Resort did not experience the same errors.

