Frontierland Closed Indefinitely at Magic Kingdom, Rides Shut Down

The iconic Frntierland section of Magic Kingdom Park is now closed.

Magic Kingdom is made up of several unique lands, such as Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Adventureland, and Frontierland. Throughout the day, guests can visit each and every one of these areas in the Magic Kingdom, discovering all of the incredible attractions that await them.

Unfortunately, one of these lands was closed abruptly Sunday evening. Eric Chu shared a post showing Frontierland completely blocked off to all guests due to an unknown situation:

Somethings happening in Frontierland. Closed off to guests. #MagicKingdom #WaltDisneyWorld

Frontierland is closed indefinitely at this time. We do not have any more information regarding the length or reason for this closure.

Frontierland houses various rides and attractions, some of which happen to be some of Disney’s most beloved theme park experiences ever. Pre-2023, Frontierland used to feature both Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Splash Mountain. Splash Mountain, of course, closed back in January of 2023 to make way for a brand-new attraction called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

This new take on the classic log flume ride will feature the titular Princess Tiana as guests embark on a totally new adventure. Other attractions in Frontierland are the Country Bear Jamboree and the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade. Guests can also get their snack on at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn. Frontierland is located right next to Adventureland, which features rides and attractions such as Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and The Magic Carpets of Aladdin.

In Liberty Square, guests can enjoy Haunted Mansion, which is perhaps one of Disney’s most beloved rides of all time. History lovers can enjoy The Hall of Presidents and learn about America in an incredibly unique way. In Fantasyland, guests can board the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train roller coaster, one of Magic Kingdom’s most popular rides.

Tomorrowland features Magic Kingdom’s newest ride, with TRON Lightcycle/Run finally opening in 2023. This new attraction took 0ver half a decade to develop and create, but the final product is truly stunning. The new coaster can be found right next to Space Mountain.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for future details.