Entire Disney World Park Condemned, Permanent Shutdown Feared

Could the “temporary” closure of one Disney World park end up being permanent? Some fans seem to think so.

In the 50+ years of Walt Disney World Resort, only one park has ever closed down for good. While Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom are all going strong, River Country – the resort’s first-ever water park – permanently closed in November 2001.

Related: Disney World Update – Park Still Being Replaced, Disney Makes Quiet Confirmation

The thing is, nobody knew this closure was permanent when it happened. It took just over three years for The Walt Disney Company to confirm that River Country would never reopen its gates to guests, with Disney World noting during that time that “River Country could be reopened if there’s enough guest demand.”

Fast forward 23 years, and some Disney fans are concerned that the resort will soon repeat history.

What’s Going on With Disney’s Water Parks?

First things first: don’t worry, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom aren’t going anywhere any time soon (contrary to that rumor that pops up every few years in regards to the latter).

No, the park that has some fans concerned is Disney’s Blizzard Beach.

The newest of Disney’s water parks, this first opened in 1995. The concept behind the park was that a freak snowstorm hit Florida in 1977, leading to the construction of the state’s first ski resort. However, being the Sunshine State, the snow soon melted, which led to the creation of “the most slushy, slippery, exhilarating water park anywhere.”

For over two decades, Blizzard Beach was open year-round (with the exception of a few months’ worth of maintenance, usually in the fall or winter). That left guests with the choice between either Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon come summer.

But that all changed during the pandemic.

Since 2021, when Disney first reopened its water parks post-COVID, the resort has operated on an on-off system. Blizzard Beach closes for an extensive refurbishment over the summer, while Typhoon Lagoon is open to guests. The two then switch places in the autumn, leaving Blizzard Beach as the sole option when visiting Disney World in the colder months.

At first, it was assumed that Disney would switch to all-year operations for both parks when attendance and capacity increased. However, this is yet to happen – and seems increasingly unlikely as the years go by – leaving some guests to wonder if Disney will close one water park for good.