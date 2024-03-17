Walt Disney World Theme Park Closed Effective Immediately

An entire theme park is now closed at Walt Disney World.

While the Walt Disney World Resort is known for its four main theme parks, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios, the resort also features some of the country’s best water parks. From Blizzard Beach to Typhoon Lagoon, guests have the chance to soak up some sun and enjoy some of Florida’s best water parks during their trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” However, there have been some major changes in the operation of these water parks, which are now in effect.

Today, Sunday, March 17, marks the official reopening date for Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, which had been out of commission for quite some time. Unfortunately, this means that Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is now closed for its seasonal maintenance period.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach offers guests a “chilly” escape from the often brutal Orlando heat and humidity, featuring wild water slides and some incredible sights. The water park is home to Sumit Plummet, a water slide that sends guests down 12 stories at incredibly high speeds. The slide is 360 feet long and is not only one of the most intense rides at Walt Disney World but is also one of the tallest and fastest free-fall water slides in the world.

The two water parks are located just a few hops away from the four main theme parks at Walt Disney World, as well as Disney Springs. As stated earlier, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is now back open, meaning guests can once again explore the beautiful water park. Previously, the water parks at Walt Disney World operated simultaneously, giving guests a choice between Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon on any given day. However, since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, Disney has been operating each park by itself on a seasonal rotation. This process will reportedly stop in 2025, with Disney teasing that guests will be able to choose between Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach during their vacations. This has not yet been confirmed but was hinted at following the announcement of free water park tickets for Disney hotel guests visiting next year.

Typhoon Lagoon was the second water park to open at the Walt Disney World Resort, following Disney’s first foray into aquatic-centric entertainment with River Country. River Country was open to guests for several years before eventually being closed in the early 2000s. The water park sat abandoned for over a decade before being demolished by Disney to make room for new projects.

