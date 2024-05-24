Test Track Closed at EPCOT After 25 Years, Disney Bans Cast Members From Sharing Details

Walt Disney World Resort barred its cast members from explaining a disturbing incident that shut down the Chevrolet Test Track attraction. Guests reported panic and fear among the EPCOT employees who desperately tried to maintain order among those evacuating the ride.

Thunderstorms close the World Discovery attraction regularly because of the outdoor portion of the track. It’s less common but possible for Test Track to shut down because of a mechanical issue or Disney Park guest misbehavior, like when one person jumped in front of a moving sim car.

Disney California Adventure Park’s Cars (2006)- themed version of Test Track, Radiator Springs Racers, faces its own issues. In May 2022, the attraction caught fire with guests on board. Disney cast members evacuated everyone safely, but the ride remained closed for days while Disneyland Resort investigated the incident.

Redditor u/Internal-Sell7562 was in the middle of riding Chevrolet Test Track last November when the unexplained incident occurred. The ride suddenly stopped, and Disney cast members arrived to evacuate guests through an emergency exit.

“They looked frightened, no explanation was provided,” the guest recalled. “I have no idea what happened. They gave everyone a fast pass for any ride except Flight of Passage.”

Most ride issues are resolved within an hour unless persistent inclement weather keeps an outdoor attraction closed. In this instance, though, Test Track never re-opened that day. Disney cast members weren’t permitted to share the details behind the closure.

Chevrolet Test Track operated normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Maintenance issues shouldn’t be a problem for Test Track in the near future. At 2023 Destination D23, Walt Disney World Resort revealed that Imagineers are developing Test Track 3.0. The EPCOT ride will close on June 17, 2024, for its first modernization in over a decade.

