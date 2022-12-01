Spaceship Earth Operating With Broken Effect For Half of Ride Time

EPCOT’s major overhaul, initially set to be complete for the 50th Anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort in 2021, has been hit with numerous delays due to budget cuts and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Spaceship Earth, the Disney Park’s icon and opening-day attraction, has been hit far worse than World Showcase and other EPCOT neighborhoods. In 2019, Walt Disney World Resort announced that the ride would be updated. But this refurbishment has repeatedly been delayed, and closure has yet to be announced for the classic ride.

Disney Parks fans have reported increased breakdowns and maintenance issues on the ride, with many saying it’s in desperate need of repair. We rode Spaceship Earth last week and noticed a previously unreported major problem on the classic attraction.

At the start of your journey, a camera takes your photo to be later used in a simulated version of “your future.” Though the camera flashed and the narrator mentioned a picture had been taken, our faces did not appear on the screen. Instead, they were replaced with generic animated characters.

Our ride vehicle was not the only one. Peering ahead in the dark, we saw that no one’s “future” sequences included their personalized photos. After exiting the ride, we saw some images used in interactive exhibits, indicating that the cameras worked but not the software that links them to your “future.”

More on Spaceship Earth

Spaceship Earth, located in the World Celebration neighborhood, opened along with EPCOT in 1982 and has served as the Park’s icon since. The slow-moving dark ride perfectly explores Earth’s past, present, and future for Disney Parks Guests of all ages. From Disney:

Travel through time and explore the remarkable history of human communication from the Stone Age to the computer age.