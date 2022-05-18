EPCOT Attraction in Desperate Need of Refurbishment, Breaks Down Four Times in One Ride

EPCOT’s major overhaul, initially set to be complete for the 50th Anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort last October, has been hit with numerous delays due to budgetary issues and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Spaceship Earth, the Disney Park’s icon and opening-day attraction, has been hit the worst. The ride has been slotted for a significant update and refurbishment since 2019. The refurbishment has repeatedly been delayed, and closure has yet to be announced for the classic ride.

Though Spaceship Earth is known for coming to frequent stops to allow Guests with mobility issues to board the constantly-moving attraction, one unlucky Guest on Wednesday experienced more major, frustrating delays.

Reddit user u/oscarjoserodrigo posted, “Spaceship Earth broke down four times while I was on it today.”

The user further clarified that the ride definitely broke down and didn’t just stop to allow Guests to board. They wrote, “The cast members kept shutting the whole ride down and rebooting it.”

When questioned, u/oscarjoserodrigo confirmed again that Spaceship Earth was having mechanical issues. “They were on the overhead speakers explaining the situation, it wasn’t just for wheelchair loading.”

Spaceship Earth’s fate has been a concern for many classic EPCOT fans after the ride lost its sponsor, Siemens, in 2017. But the news in 2019 announcing a refurbishment rekindled hope for Disney Parks fans.

However, new concept art for EPCOT released by Disney this month suggests many of the construction plans have been downgraded, including Spaceship Earth’s refurbishment.

Inside the Magic will report if any updates or closures are announced for Spaceship Earth at EPCOT at Walt Disney World.

More on Spaceship Earth

Spaceship Earth, located in EPCOT’s World Celebration neighborhood, opened along with EPCOT in 1982 and has served as the Park’s icon since. The dark ride is a perfect exploration of Earth’s past, present, and future for Disney Parks Guests of all ages. From Disney:

Travel through time and explore the remarkable history of human communication from the Stone Age to the computer age.

Back to the Beginning Witness the landmark moments of amazing innovation that made today’s spectacular communications technology possible. Travel back to the dawn of humanity, when early man painted on cave walls. Watch new ideas spread like wildfire with the invention of Gutenberg’s printing press. The wheels of time turn ever faster as we enter the modern age of media, from newspapers announcing the end of the Civil War to the televised broadcast of the moon landing—and beyond. All of these great moments are brought vividly to life using elaborate sets and advanced Audio-Animatronics figures during this inspirational, 16-minute, Omnimover-style attraction.

Forward into Your Future Once you’ve returned to the present day, you’ll have a chance to design the kind of future you want to live in using the touch screen inside your vehicle. Answer several brief questions and get ready to see what your tomorrow looks like!