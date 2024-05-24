Guest Jumps in Front of Car at Disney World, Theme Park Area Closed in Response

Chevrolet Test Track shut down unexpectedly when an adult Disney Park guest jumped in front of a moving ride vehicle. A witness said that Disney cast members emergency-stopped the former Future World attraction.

At 2023 Destination D23, Walt Disney World Resort revealed that Chevrolet Test Track is the next EPCOT attraction scheduled for modernization. Its last major remodel was over a decade ago and is highly controversial among Disney Parks fans. The energy efficiency simulator, which essentially takes guests past a lit-up mirror, is one of the most unpopular additions to the World Discovery ride.

Despite arguments over Test Track 2.0, the attraction remains one of Walt Disney World Resort’s most popular and immersive. First, guests design a sim car in the Chevrolet design studio and save their vehicle to their MagicBand or theme park ticket. By tapping a touchpoint before boarding, guests upload their design to their ride vehicle and “compete” with other Test Track riders in four categories: efficiency, power, responsiveness, and capability.

Design testing doesn’t end after disembarking the Test Track sim car. Guests can tap touchpoints throughout an interactive studio at the attraction’s exit, allowing them to race and run other tests on their designs.

Because of its longstanding popularity, Test Track often boasts one of the highest EPCOT wait times, behind Frozen Ever After and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. This made it even more disappointing when the attraction closed unexpectedly right before Redditor u/Intrepid00 and their family boarded.

The guest was climbing into their sim car when they heard all the ride vehicles come to a screeching halt. They looked around and saw another guest standing in front of the car on the Test Track ride path.

“I was getting on test track one time with my niece who never road it and has been trying all day,” the guest wrote. “…Just as we were stepping on someone jumped down to the track to get to the other side of the platform. E-stopped.”

Unfortunately, EPCOT was minutes from closing when the incident occurred, so Test Track never re-opened for this family. The attraction is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Let a Disney cast member know if you change your mind about riding or need to fetch a lost item from a Disney Park attraction. It’s incredibly hazardous to climb in the path of moving ride vehicles and other mechanics.

What’s the strangest guest behavior you’ve witnessed at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.