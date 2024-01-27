Controversial Disney Attraction Closes After 52 Years

As of today, January 27, 2024, Disney’s Country Bear Jamboree, one of Magic Kingdom’s opening day attractions, is officially closing for a refurbishment that will change the ride as we know it.

The Country Bear Jamboree, a classic audio-animatronic stage show at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, features a lively cast of characters, each with unique personalities and musical talents.

Hosted by Henry, the show includes memorable characters like Big Al, Liver Lips McGrowl, Trixi, and The Sun Bonnets. The bears entertain the audience with various musical performances, showcasing their individual flair. Notably, the attraction had a moment of controversy with the song “Mama, Don’t Whip Little Buford,” sung by Wendell, due to a perceived double entendre in the lyric “Ya ain’t gonna learn what you don’t wanna know.” As a result, the lyric was later modified to a less contentious version. Other lyrics in that song alone sing, “Mama, don’t whup little Buford. Mama, don’t pound on his head. Mama, don’t whup little Buford. I think you should shoot him instead.”

The Sun Bonnets sing the iconic, “All the guys that turn me on turn me down,” which has always churned a laugh, but usually because guests are stunned to hear that song in the happiest place on earth.

Many of the songs are questionable for Magic Kingdom, but the lyrics are certainly meant to give the adult crowds something to laugh over while the kids enjoy the tunes and the animatronic bears and pay less attention to the lyrics of the music.

While Disney never stated why Country Bear Jamboree was going to encounter a big refurbishment with new music being added, but many assume that it is the less-than-kid-friendly lyrics that are at fault. Additionally, Disney has found success infusing more IP into rides that do not have any, to increase its popularity. Country Bear Jamboree typically did not have too long of a line; oftentimes, guests just had to wait for the prior show to let out. The new Disney music may be a way that Magic Kingdom is hoping to infuse the current Disney songs into what is now a 52-year-old attraction.

As noted by Disney Parks Blog:

“If you’ve been too busy trottin’ through the wild west and have missed the news, the Country Bears are getting ready to put on a new show that pays homage to the Opry-style shows of Nashville. While the Country Bear Musical Jamboree will include easter eggs from the beginning to the end, including a familiar tune fans may remember, the bears will sing new, reinterpreted Disney tunes in different genres of country music – like bluegrass, pop-country, Americana, rockabilly and other styles.”

We have heard that songs from movies like The Jungle Book will be included in the show with the hit song “The Bare Necessities”, but other songs have not yet been disclosed.

Luckily, it won’t be too much longer until we hear more on the new songs, as the Frontierland ride is expected to reopen this summer.

Following the reopening of the Country Bear Jamboree, we will also see Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which opens in late 2024.

Are you excited to see these new changes come to the Country Bear Jamboree?