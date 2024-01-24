Disney World Extends Run of Controversial Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort will reportedly give guests more time to experience the Country Bear Jamboree before transforming into the Country Bear Musical Jamboree. The Frontierland show will take its final bows on January 26.

Walt Disney Imagineering first announced that it would update the classic attraction at Destination D23 in September 2023. The revamped show will feature the same animatronics singing iconic Disney songs in various country styles, said to be inspired by Nashville musical revues. One of the bears, Liver Lips McGrowl, will be renamed Romeo McGrowl to remove racially insensitive connotations.

Although Walt Disney World Resort states that the Magic Kingdom Park attraction will operate from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on its final day, a recent report suggests otherwise. Disney cast members told WDWNT that Country Bear Jamboree will open with the theme park at 9:00 a.m. to accommodate larger crowds.

Additionally, WDWNT reports that the attraction stayed open longer than scheduled in the last few days–sometimes as late as 10:00 p.m. It’s unclear if Grizzly Hall will remain open later on January 26.

More on the Country Bear Jamboree

The Country Bear Jamboree was one of the last attractions that Walt Disney worked on. Though the original Disneyland Resort version closed in 2001, the jolly old bears have entertained the guests of Magic Kingdom Park and Tokyo Disneyland for decades. Tokyo Disney Resort hasn’t announced plans to update its version, which opened in 1983.

“Step inside the rustic theater known as Grizzly Hall and take your seat before the lights dim,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Clap along as 18 Audio-Animatronics hillbilly bears play and sing during this 16-minute, foot-stompin’ cele-bear-tion. You’ll hear a medley of original and classic tunes—all performed by the zaniest critters in the woods. Overflowing with humor, heart and a few surprises, this crowd-pleasing show features a down-home, southern sensibility you and your cubs will love.”

What Disney songs do you want to make the cut for the Country Bear Musical Jamboree? Share your picks with Inside the Magic in the comments.