Disney Notifies Millions of International Guests: Major Service Downgrade, Extra Fees Implemented

If you are an international traveler coming to Walt Disney World, things are about to become even more difficult.

In response to valuable guest feedback, Disney World is implementing significant changes to its Genie+ system, offering paid service with shorter wait times for select attractions. These modifications, effective July 24th, 2024, prioritize convenience and address concerns raised regarding the previous system.

The current Genie+ service, criticized for requiring extensive app usage during vacation time, will be rebranded as “Lightning Lane Multi Pass.” This new name reflects the ability to pre-select multiple attractions throughout the day for shorter wait times. For attractions not included in the Multi Pass, such as the highly sought-after Tron Lightcycle / Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, individual “Lightning Lane Single Pass” purchases will be available.

Previously, Genie+ selections could only be made on the day of a visit.

The new system addresses this by allowing guests staying at Disney World resort hotels to purchase Lightning Lane passes up to seven days in advance for their entire stay (including partner hotels like Swan, Dolphin, Swan Reserve, and Shades of Green). All other guests can plan up to three days in advance. This extended booking window allows for better integration with pre-existing vacation plans like dining reservations and other activities.

Lightning Lane Multi Pass offers guests the ability to choose both the attractions they want to experience and the specific time slots they prefer. This eliminates the reliance on the “next available window” system that existed under Genie+, allowing for strategic planning and catering to individual preferences (e.g., early risers can select morning slots, while late risers can choose later times). Furthermore, the option to modify arrival windows offers added flexibility should plans change.

The pre-selection process for Lightning Lane Multi Pass bears a resemblance to the former FastPass+ system. Guests can make one selection from a group of premium attractions, followed by two selections from the remaining available options within their chosen park. This tiered approach ensures access to both highly sought-after experiences and other park favorites.

The pricing structure for Lightning Lane passes will remain the same, varying by date and park (currently starting at $15 per person per day and reaching $39 during peak seasons). Lightning Lane Single Pass functions similarly to its predecessor, allowing separate purchases for the most popular attractions (currently Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Avatar Flight of Passage, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Tron Lightcycle / Run, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train).

These attractions require a separate purchase for expedited access and have a limit of two selections per day, with individual pricing varying by attraction (typically between $7 and $25).

Disney World’s revamped Lightning Lane system represents a calculated approach. By incorporating elements of the familiar FastPass+ system and addressing feedback on Genie+, Disney aims to create a more convenient and user-friendly experience for theme park guests. This evolution demonstrates Disney’s commitment to continuous improvement and its dedication to guest satisfaction.

However, if you are traveling in from another country, none of this will apply to you.

Disney Tourist Blog has confirmed that guests traveling into America will not be able to make their selections until they are in the country, defeating the purpose of the advance selection option.

The website noted:

“As for the why of this, it’s probably not because Walt Disney World hates international guests. Although it might seem that way on this one particular issue, Walt Disney World actually loves guests from outside the United States. They’re more of a captive audience, have higher per guest spending metrics, and typically do longer stays. This is why we routinely refer to British guests as Walt Disney World’s “whales” (non-derogatory). Walt Disney World has not offered an official explanation (and probably never will), but our best guess is that it’s a matter of law. I don’t know what law, but there are a lot of laws in the EU and elsewhere with which US companies do not want to comply, so the “solution” is simply not offering access in those markets. That’s probably an unsatisfying explanation, but it’s likely the reason why. This means there probably won’t be resolution to this problem in the weeks and months to come, as it’s deliberate rather than accidental. With that said, this also means that Walt Disney World probably doesn’t care if you use VPNs and other techniques to side step this “rule.” (Not that we’re endorsing rule-breaking…but we aren’t not endorsing it here, either.)”

This is not the one and only time international guests have been snubbed by Disney.

Previously, guests checking in would receive a complimentary MagicBand delivered to their home or waiting for them at the resort, but this is no longer the case. MagicBands are no longer free for Passholders or Disney Resort hotel guests, though they can be purchased at a discount.

To view the available discounted MagicBands, hover over the “My Disney Experience” tab at the top right of the Walt Disney World website and click on “My MagicBands and Cards.”

These discounted options are available only for American travelers. International guests visiting Walt Disney World do not have the option to purchase a discounted MagicBand, as it will not be shipped to them. They can buy one upon arrival, but the discount will not apply. This change eliminates the MagicBand offer that once added excitement to the vacation experience, similar to other now-removed complimentary services like the Magical Express.

One international guest recently shared a “psa” online, stating: “You will no longer be able to purchase magic bands through your resort reservation to be shipped to your resort. I called them this evening trying to purchase magic bands to be shipped to my resort, and they no longer sell them to non United States addressed customers for discounted magic bands delivered to your resort.

You will now have to purchase them through shop Disney or at Walt Disney World.”

Walt Disney World Resort has over 58 million guests that visit each year, and with many of them being from out of the country, this new change may leave them at a disadvantage, as they will arrive with American guests having already made their selections for attractions using Lightning Lane Multi Pass.

Disney has made some other positive changes as of late. The well-received return of complimentary self-parking for on-site hotel guests remains in place. Additionally, Disney continues to offer free on-ride digital photo downloads with the purchase of Genie+ (a benefit that will seamlessly transition to the new system).

In response to guest requests, Disney has brought back all-day park hopping, providing greater flexibility for multi-park exploration. Furthermore, the theme park reservation requirement for most guests has been eliminated, offering a more spontaneous approach to park visits.

The free planning portion of Disney Genie will continue to be a valuable resource for park guests. This user-friendly tool allows you to check wait times, receive personalized itinerary suggestions, and even add a touch of whimsy with fun photo filters.

It’s important to note that these changes currently apply only to Walt Disney World. While Disneyland will adopt the new naming conventions for Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass beginning July 24th, the existing process for purchasing and making selections at Disneyland will remain unchanged.

Overall, Disney World's revamped Genie+ system reflects a commitment to guest satisfaction. By incorporating guest feedback, streamlining processes, and retaining popular offerings, Disney aims to create a more convenient and enjoyable experience for all.

