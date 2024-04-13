Disney Introduces Time Travel to ‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge

The Star Wars universe is complicated, to say the least. Fans of the galaxy, far, far away, can and will argue what is and what is not canon forever, from the current Disney storylines to the Dave Filoni Clone Wars to the late, lamented Star Wars Legends. Now, Disney has made things a little bit complicated by basically introducing time travel to the franchise continuity.

Ever since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in 2019, the more obsessive fans have wondered how the theme land fits into the greater world of Star Wars. After all, Disney Park visitors can wander through Galaxy’s Edge and bump into Kylo Ren, then pick up a sausage at Ronto Roasters alongside Din Djarin, and even sometimes meet Darth Vader at Launch Bay.

Even casual viewers of the Star Wars franchise are probably aware that those three characters don’t really belong in the same time period or overlap in terms of, uh, being alive. Fans (broadly speaking) don’t like things not making sense, and the weird continuity-breaking quality of an immersive experience like Galaxy’s Edge has definitely rankled them.

Disney’s solution? Basically, telling fans that when you go from one area of Galaxy’s Edge to another, you’re traveling through both time and place, and don’t worry about it.

In a recent interview with Gizmodo, Lucasfilm Story Group member Matt Martin addressed the continuity of the Disney attraction. For reference, Lucasfilm Story Group is the arm of the Disney-owned company that maintains canon and basically keeps things straight, which can be pretty difficult.

Martin explained the paradox of Galaxy’s Edge, “Star Wars storytelling is [set] across so many eras, and we wanted to give people the opportunity to meet characters from some of those new things that are coming out that may not be within the original, intended timeline. So, what we do is we try and look at the area each character is in as that exists where they are. ”

What that translates to is that each area of the Disneyland attraction exists essentially in its own time period that is disconnected from the others; while Galaxy’s Edge may be an immersive experience, it is, by design, a disconnected one. So, fans hopping from one area to another are de facto time-traveling, leaping from one point of the main timeline to another as they go.

Martin continued, describing this as a feature rather than a bug. He said, “They’re visiting Batuu in the time that you know them from the series—or somewhere close to it—and you’re getting to meet them [then and] there. And Walt Disney Imagineering has a pretty good way of ensuring that those characters don’t intrude on each other. That way, your immersion isn’t broken when you’re meeting Sabine in one place and walk off and meet Kylo elsewhere.”

So, there you have it: if you visit Galaxy’s Edge, you’re going to be traveling not just through Star Wars space, but throughout its entire history.

