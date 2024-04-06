Fireworks Axed From Disney Park, Hyped ‘Star Wars’ Addition Officially Delayed

One Disney theme park was forced to press pause on its fireworks show last night due to unforeseen circumstances.

Fireworks are a time-old tradition at Disney theme parks, with the first show – Fantasy in the Sky – launching in 1958, just three years after Disneyland opened its gates for the first time.

Fast forward 66 years and every Disney resort around the world boasts its own nighttime spectacular (or spectaculars) in some shape or form. At Walt Disney’s original resort, you can currently find Wondrous Journeys (at Disneyland Park until April 14) and World of Color – One (at California Adventure).

This week, however, a brand-new addition was supposed to debut in Disneyland Park. “Fire of the Rising Moons” – an original fireworks show set to light up the skies above Galaxy’s Edge – is set to run throughout the duration of the resort’s Star Wars celebration, Season of the Force. However, its premiere did not go to plan, with Disney forced to cancel the show last minute.

According to OC Register, high wind gusts made it impossible for Fire of the Rising Moons to go ahead. This followed a day of wind and rain alike at Disneyland Resort, washing out guests who made the trek to be among the first to experience new destinations and characters (including Ahsoka Tano) on Star Tours: The Adventures Continue.

The show will seemingly debut tonight (April 6) instead. Once it does begin, “Fire of the Rising Moons” will be performed nightly at 9.30 p.m. through April 14, 2024. It will then transition performances on select nights.

Featuring music originally composed by John Williams for the Star Wars franchise, Disneyland has provided Galaxy’s Edge lore for the fireworks show on its official website. “During Fire of the Rising Moons, villagers and visitors alike come together to celebrate their freedom and to honor the heroes and legends who came before them,” it says. “As the skies over Batuu light up in bursts of color, iconic music associated with tales from across the galaxy ignites our imagination. It’s a powerful moment you won’t want to miss!”

Season of the Force is Disneyland’s annual celebration dedicated to a galaxy far, far away. This year marks the longest Season of the Force yet, with the event taking place for a month either side of actual Star Wars day, May 4 (AKA May the Fourth Be With You).

The event will wrap up on June 2, 2024. During its run, it will also see Space Mountain transformed into Hyperspace Mountain, the addition of limited-time food and beverages (including cocktails in glassware straight from Disney World’s defunct Star Wars hotel, Galactic Starcruiser), and ticketed Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nites on select dates in April and May.

