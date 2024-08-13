Magic Kingdom Ceases To Exist, Demolition Scheduled

Magic Kingdom Park as we know it will soon cease to exist, as Walt Disney World Resort has filed permits to change Frontierland and beyond. Walt Disney Imagineering publicized early construction plans just days after announcing expansions at D23 Expo 2024.

During the “Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase,” Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro announced dozens of changes coming to Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, the international Disney parks, and Disney Cruise Line. Central Florida Disney Park guests can look forward to all-new experiences at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

The most extensive expansion to Magic Kingdom Park is Villains Land, an all-new area “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.” But D’Amaro also announced that two new attractions inspired by Cars (2006) would make their way to Frontierland. He noted that the rides would differ from those in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park.

“The American West has always been about keeping your eyes on the horizon … believing in yourself, carving your own path, and striving toward success. That goes for miners in the mountains, bears from the country, a princess from the bayou … or a racecar from the big city,” D’Amaro said.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the signature thrill ride will take guests on a race through the Western mountains. A second attraction will target families with young children.

Construction will begin on the two Cars attractions in 2025, but Walt Disney Imagineering filed its first permits this week. The filings and new concept art revealed that Walt Disney World Resort will bulldoze the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island to make way for the Pixar area. From theme park journalist Scott Gustin:

Disney has revealed new concept art for Frontierland that shows Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America will be replaced by the new Cars attraction. Disney says the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island “will be transformed into vast and rugged terrains” for a “brand-new thrilling rally race through the mountains, climbing trails, and dodging geysers.”

The early permits only show plans for construction crews to lay gravel around the Rivers of America and wooded backstage area. Later filings should give further insight into the Magic Kingdom Park expansions.

D’Amaro didn’t provide an opening date for Villains Land or the Frontierland Cars attractions. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the Country Bear Musical Jamboree, and other Frontierland areas are expected to remain open during construction.

Annual Passholders and Disney cast members should expect expansive block-out dates when the new Disney Park areas open. It’s unclear if guests will again require Disney Park Pass Reservations to enter Magic Kingdom Park.

