Guests Flee EPCOT in Droves Following Torture Allegations, Warning Spread Across Parks

Thousands of Walt Disney World Resort guests struggle to function after riding Mission: SPACE at EPCOT.

The NASA-style space travel simulator attraction is one of the only Disney Park rides that lets guests choose their intensity. The family-friendly “Green Mission” uses a light motion simulator and doesn’t spin. The “Orange Mission” truly simulates a mission to Mars with “a centrifuge that spins and tilts to simulate the speed and G-forces of a spacecraft launch and reentry.”

Given the family-friendly nature of most Disney Park attractions, many guests underestimate the intensity of Mission: SPACE–even Mission Orange. Disney Parks fans on Reddit recently discussed how the ride made their lives impossible for the day and even impacted the rest of their vacation.

“It left me sick for the rest of the day,” Redditor u/salcido__ wrote. “Be careful before you ride it even if you have a strong stomach!!!”

“Listen, I ride every crazy rollercoaster I can find- I even enjoy those spinny gravitron things at the fair!” u/bellegi replied. “But mission space is just plain torturous- it’s a nausea inducing claustrophobic anxiety trip that I truly will never comprehend how anyone can find enjoyable.”

u/DukeJackson’s son was scarred by his experience on the ride:

“During our trip last year, on our EPCOT day we were going to rope drop Test Track but the line was already backed up by the time we got to it. We saw Mission Space had a 5 minute wait and went on over. Had no idea about the colors and which side was which. We went on Orange just by happenstance. Like 45 seconds into the ride my 12 year old son starts projectile vomiting all over the cabin. I spent the ensuing few minutes trying to calm him down and worried he was going to choke on vomit. The ride seemed like it lasted forever. It just kept going and going.”

Some EPCOT guests who didn’t ride the World Discovery simulator were still impacted by its intensity.

“When I went there a few months ago, that area was smellyyyy…,” u/gatopreto13 recalled. “It was from the trash cans because it smelled like puke rotting in the heat.”

Still, some Disney Parks guests enjoy Mission: SPACE. u/redgreenorangeyellow said they wished it were “more intense.”

“I must be the odd person because I love this ride and ride the Mars mission whenever I’m there,” u/bingc710 replied. “Last year I took my child on it and they loved it [too]. Though we also do tea cup rides and get them spinning as fast as we can so maybe we are just weird like that.”

“Also love it,” u/wasteland-wanderer81 concurred. “Nice change of pace from the family friendly rides. Watched a lot of kids get into the orange line with me.”

Has an attraction ever made you sick at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? In the comments, share your story with Inside the Magic.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.