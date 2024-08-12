Disney World’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park to Close, Demolition Underway

This weekend, Walt Disney Imagineering gave Walt Disney World Resort fans a detailed look at big changes coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. The announcements were made during the highly anticipated “Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase” at D23 Expo on Saturday, August 10.

The Walt Disney Company first hinted that it would retheme its theme park within a theme park, DinoLand U.S.A., at D23 Expo 2022. As part of a “Blue Sky” presentation, Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro revealed that Walt Disney Imagineers were beginning to conceptualize a Tropical Americas area for Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

D’Amaro returned last Saturday to announce dozens of changes for the Disney parks, Disney Cruise Line, and more. He boasted that none of the weekend’s announcements were “Blue Sky”: everything is actively in development or already under construction.

Walt Disney World Resort wasn’t starved for announcements; D’Amaro announced changes to all four Central Florida Disney parks. He revealed that Villains Land and two Cars (2006) rides would be coming to Magic Kingdom Park. A Monsters, Inc. (2001) land is on its way to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. EPCOT received just one announcement: the previously-announced Spaceship Earth lounge will open in 2025.

For Disney’s Animal Kingdom, D’Amaro announced that the “Zootopia Better Zoogether” 3D show would open inside the Tree of Life in the winter of 2025. The Discovery Island show will replace “It’s Tough To Be A Bug,” which has lived inside the Disney park’s icon since 1998.

But the biggest announcement for Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park was the reveal that construction on the previously promised Tropical Americas area will kick off this fall. Inside the Magic previously theorized that construction would begin after a DinoLand U.S.A. Annual Passholder event ended in September.

D’Amaro revealed that the new Disney Park land is called Pueblo Esperanza and will open in 2027. According to Disney Parks Blog, the land will feel “lived-in” like Harambe, the village in Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Africa area:

“Work on this new 11-acre section of the park is set to begin later this year. Just like Harambe, the land feels lived in, with a long, rich history — plus there’s a large hacienda which will be one of the largest quick-service restaurants at Walt Disney World Resort.”

“The space will be lush and sprawling, featuring a large fountain in the center where the villagers like to gather and tell stories. Additionally, a woodcarver has created a giant working carousel featuring his favorite animals from Disney stories. It’s a new take on a classic attraction that young families are going to love.”

In addition to the carousel, Pueblo Esperanza will feature two signature attractions inspired by Indiana Jones and Encanto (2021).

The Indy experience is said to be “different from any other Indiana Jones experience around the world.” Guests will join Indiana Jones as he explores a newly discovered Mayan temple, searching for the mythical creature rumored to lurk inside.

Concept art suggests that like Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Resort, the new Disney’s Animal Kingdom attraction will operate on the same ride system as DINOSAUR. Disney Parks Blog promised that Pueblo Esperanza construction would kick off in phases, ensuring guests have plenty of time to take one last journey to the prehistoric era with Dr. Seeker.

The first-ever Encanto attraction is set right after Antonio receives his gift–communicating with animals. Guests will head into the Casita for a wild adventure, encountering their favorite Madrigal family members along the way.

Check out a model of Pueblo Esperanza, photographed at D23 Expo by theme park reporter Scott Gustin:

NEW: Here’s a look at the model for Tropical Americas coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/f6UgO9t8Fq — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 11, 2024

Gustin also shared a first look at Casita:

NEW: Here’s a new look at the Casita study model for Tropical Americas. pic.twitter.com/OcGEfxUg2I — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 11, 2024

D’Amaro didn’t announce a closing date for DINOSAUR, Triceratops Spin, The Boneyard, or other parts of Dinoland U.S.A. Follow Inside the Magic for updates on the construction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

