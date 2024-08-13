Another Walt Disney Project Lost in “Worst Case Scenario”

Big changes are coming to the Magic Kingdom, and fans are incredibly divided. As the curtain finally parts on Walt Disney World’s Beyond Big Thunder project, thousands of Disney park guests finally realize that all magic comes at a price.

This year’s D23 Expo was stuffed to the gills with new announcements and updates. From new Marvel and Star Wars projects to a slew of new theme park attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Disney is getting ready for a massive overhaul, but not without clearing away some of the deadwood.

Many fans were shocked and appalled at the news coming out of Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland, stating that two new Cars attractions will soon race through what was once a tribute to the American Wild West. As many Disney fans tore the announcements to shreds in the comments, many are blind to the big picture of this change, but Disney Dan perfectly illustrates what is truly lost in the footage below.

Losing Mr. Disney

Two Cars-inspired attractions might be great for those die-hard Pixar fans, but the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island are likely going to be demolished to make that happen. Although arguably not the most thrilling or iconic attractions at the Magic Kingdom, they do have one thing that makes them incredibly relevant for modern audiences: Walt’s handiwork.

Although Walt Disney never lived to see the creation of his “Florida Project,” the iconic animator and innovator still has his signature on many Walt Disney World fixtures, many of which have shut down or are in the process of closing. Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island aren’t the only victims of progress, but they are perhaps two of the largest.

If the concept art is correct, Disney will likely fill the river that runs through Frontierland and Liberty Square to make room for the new racing-themed rides. We don’t know about you, but the idea of an off-road race track across from the Haunted Mansion graveyard doesn’t exactly sound like the most visually striking feature.

Additionally, part of the Magic Kingdom’s charm is how much it feels like a place set apart from our modern world. Locations like Main Street USA and Tomorrowland feel like places from another time, so slamming a chunk of Radiator Springs in between time periods feels completely bizarre. As pointed out by @mr.unofficialceo, that’s not all we might lose.

Has Walt Disney World Lost Its Identity?

As pointed out by the video above, the Rivers of America is indeed a staple location of the “castle parks,” but it’s more than just set dressing for the Magic Kingdom’s centerpiece. The Liberty Bell boat ride and Tom Sawyer Island were part of the tribute to traditional Americana Walt Disney worked so hard to preserve, and meddling with that aesthetic feels like the park is losing yet another piece of Walt’s original influence.

This year, many of the few attractions Walt Disney had a hand in creating have either been closed or unrecognizably altered. Although we still have Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress and the Enchanted Tiki Room, Rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” and the Country Bear Jamboree have gone under the knife to satisfy a modern audience.

While Disney still hasn’t broken any form of ground on these new projects yet, fans need to remember one very important thing: the parks are designed with evolution in mind. Walt’s maxim of “Keep moving forward” has never been erased, and both Walt Disney World and Disneyland were designed to always improve.

A common theme in Walt’s work is progress, and sometimes, that means removing old fixtures to make way for something bigger and better. While the placement of the new attractions might cause some debate (as it should), would staying in the past really be sticking to his original vision?

There’s still a great deal of time between now and the official construction date, but everything is subject to change. All we can really do is cross our fingers and hope for the best.

Do you think Walt’s work is being lost to progress? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!