Walt Disney Legacy Speaks Out: Condemns “Woke” ‘Snow White’

There are major questions surrounding the controversial Snow White live-action remake, which is set to be released next spring.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs occupies an unmistakable position in cinematic history as the inaugural full-length animated feature film. Released by Walt Disney in 1937, this revolutionary masterpiece not only transformed the animation industry but also cemented Disney’s reputation as a trailblazer in storytelling. The film’s unparalleled success set the stage for future animated classics, establishing Disney as a cultural phenomenon and shaping the childhoods of generations to come.

Beyond its technical achievements, Snow White transcended mere entertainment to become a cultural cornerstone. Its enduring tale of love, envy, and resilience struck a chord with audiences worldwide, solidifying Snow White as an emblematic figure in the realm of fairy tales. Disney’s innovative fusion of music, animation, and narrative captivated viewers of all ages, leaving an enduring impression on popular culture and sparking numerous adaptations and reinterpretations across diverse mediums.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, David Hale Hand, the son of David Dodd Hand, the supervising director of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) who worked very closely with Walt Disney on the project, expressed his strong opposition to Disney’s trend of live-action remakes of classic animated films. Hand, now 91 years old, asserted that both his father and Walt Disney himself would disapprove of these modern reinterpretations.

“It’s a whole different concept, and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it,” Hand stated in the interview. He emphasized that these remakes show “no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did,” adding, “I think Walt and he would be turning in their graves.”

Hand’s sentiments echo a growing sentiment among purists who cherish the original animated classics. He labeled the remake as a “disgrace,” expressing concern over the studio’s inclination to “change the stories” and “the thought processes of the characters.”

One of the points of contention surrounding the upcoming Snow White remake involves remarks from lead actress Rachel Zegler. In a resurfaced interview with EW, Zegler addressed the outdated portrayal of women in the original film, stating, “The reality is that the cartoon was made 85 years ago, and therefore is extremely dated when it comes to the ideas of women being in roles of power and what a woman is fit for in the world.”

Zegler’s comments hint at a reimagining of the character of Snow White, emphasizing her as “the most just” and a “fantastic leader.” She also critiqued the romantic subplot of the original film, describing it as a “love story with a guy that literally stalks her.” These comments were only amplified as Zegler, alongside Gal Gadot, doubled down on her quotes, saying that “it was no longer 1937 anymore.” Andrew Burnap, who plays the role of Jonathan, has also spoken out in support of his co-star.

Following these comments, Disney received a myriad of backlash. The company ultimately elected to push the release of the film back from March of this year until March of 2025.

Since that point, Zegler has walked back many of these comments and has called the Disney princess “iconic” in multiple interviews.

“The cartoon is so beloved. It was the first feature-length cartoon movie. It won honorary Oscars. And all these amazing things that happened for that film are the reason that you and I get to sit here today, because it made Disney what it is. Obviously, that’s come with a lot of pressure that I’ve put on myself,” Zegler said in a Variety exclusive.

Despite the studio’s efforts to modernize these beloved tales, Hand remains staunch in his opposition. “I’m afraid of what they’re going to do with the early films… [the company’s] thoughts are just so radical now,” he explained. “They’re making up new woke things and I’m just not into any of that.”

This controversy surrounding Disney’s live-action remakes is not isolated to Snow White. Since the success of 2010’s Alice in Wonderland, Disney has released 19 remakes of animated classics, with at least 11 more currently in development, according to reports from Yahoo! Entertainment. This trend has sparked debates among fans and critics alike, questioning the necessity and authenticity of these modern adaptations.

