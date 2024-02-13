Disney Update Confirms Fate of Controversial Muppets Expansion

Disney’s Muppets Courtyard (now Grand Avenue) is gearing up to get a new addition to the space, which may secure its safety as it continues to remain a land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has changed over time, adding in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as well as Toy Story Land, with the possibility of continuing to grow further into different movie franchises. The theme park removed the highly popular Streets of America to implement these new expansions, proving that the park’s direction and goal was to include and immerse guests in the IP that Disney holds.

Grand Avenue, which many continue to call Muppets Courtyard, is located within Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. The area has a rich history intertwined with the beloved Muppets franchise. This area of the park underwent a transformation in 2016 to become Muppets Courtyard. The rebranding was part of Disney’s efforts to enhance the guest experience and bring more attention to the Muppets characters.

Muppets Courtyard is home to one attraction and other entertainment offerings inspired by Jim Henson’s iconic creations, including the Muppet*Vision 3D attraction, which debuted with the park in 1991. This 3D film experience combines live-action effects with 3D technology to immerse guests in a hilarious and interactive show featuring Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and other fan-favorite Muppets characters. Across the way, guests can dine at the highly controversial PizzeRizzo.

Over the years, there have been rumors and speculation among fans about potential changes or closures to Muppets Courtyard. However, Disney has consistently shown its commitment to The Muppets brand and its presence within its theme parks. While there may have been occasional discussions or adjustments to the area’s offerings, Muppets Courtyard remains a cherished part of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Now, Disney is expanding their offerings in the area.

Disney has now shared that a new dining location called Ice Cold Hydraulics will soon be opening. The Disney Eats Instagram page shared the news, along with some of the offerings that will come from the new kiosk.

📣 New location alert 📣There’s a new chillingly delicious spot opening up soon over in Muppet Courtyard – Ice Cold Hydraulics! Get a peek at the tasty bites and sips on the way. 🍽️ Candy Painted Cinnamon Rolls: Mini cinnamon rolls topped with Coca-Cola-infused glaze and toasted nuts

😋 Bouncin’ Mini Churros: Savory churros topped with Coca-Cola and bourbon candied bacon, sriracha aïoli, and scallions

🥤 Frozen Slushies: Fanta Blue Raspberry, Minute Maid Lemonade, or Coca Cola (Also available with Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, Bacardi Superior Rum, or Stoli Vanil Vodka)

While the name does not resonate with The Muppets lore directly, the aesthetic of the building certainly fits in with the Los Angeles vibes of Grand Avenue. This new location will offer unique alcoholic beverages, as well as a twist on classic Disney sweet treats.

The comment section of the post has guests excited, with many noting that the area needed more food and drink options and others sharing their excitement for the churros and cinnamon buns.

Previously, Muppet Courtyard added a gelato cart for guests to purchase ice cream from, so it is nice to see the snack options expanding in the land, showing that Disney is looking to continue to develop the area, and not get rid of it.

What do you think of this new food and drink kiosk in Grand Avenue?