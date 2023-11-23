Disney Cancels Latest Muppets Project, Franchise Cancelled Indefinitely

One of the most beloved, but possibly most underutilized, property that Disney owns is the Jim Henson Muppets.

Disney bought the rights to the Muppets in 2004 and they’ve continued to remain some of the most popular characters in Disney’s back pocket. Unfortunately, they’re also the most underrepresented, with little to no attractions in the parks, no characters to meet and greet, and no shows or any merchandise that features them. For years fans have clamored for more offerings featuring the Muppets, including calls to retheme the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, to something themed after Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Band.

The Muppets ran as a serialized show on ABC from 2015 to 2016 and marked the first time that the Muppets had been on prime-time since 1998. Although it didn’t last very long, it’s general popularity proved that there was still a strong fanbase for the beloved Jim Henson characters. Earlier this year, fans were thrilled to find out that the Muppets would be coming back for a Disney+ series called The Muppets Mayhem.

The show was released in May 2023 and followed the Muppet rock band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, as they embarked on a journey to make their first studio album and go platinum. The show featured favorite characters like Dr. Teeth, Sgt. Floyd Pepper, Janice, Lips, Zoot, and Animal. The Muppets Mayhem was expected to kickstart a “Muppet-verse,” as creator Adam F. Goldberg (of the hit ABC sitcom The Goldbergs) had expressed interest in creating a series of interconnected shows and branching out with the popular IP.

Unfortunately, the show has been cancelled after just one season on Disney+ for undisclosed reasons. The Muppets Mayhem earned six Emmy nominations and the album released alongside the season hit #1 on the billboard charts with a high approval rating on critic sites like Rotten Tomatoes. Goldberg took to X/Twitter earlier this week to address the cancellation, stating

Huge thanks to the critic & fan love that got us 6 Emmy noms and a #1 Billboard album. Mayhem was truly the most joyful and collaborative experience of my career. From day one all I’ve cared about is creating a Muppet-verse and YES I am already cooking up more Muppets with @billbarretta& @JeffYorkes! IT’S HAPPENING!!!

Huge thanks to the critic & fan love that got us 6 Emmy noms and a #1 Billboard album. Mayhem was truly the most joyful and collaborative experience of my career. From day one all I’ve cared about is creating a Muppet-verse and YES I am already cooking up more Muppets with… https://t.co/eckhhQkb5u — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) November 21, 2023

Despite the latest Muppets show being cancelled, it appears as though hope isn’t lost for the possibility of a Muppet-verse, with Goldberg stating he was already hard at work creating more ideas and shows for the beloved characters. “We love the Mayhem, but think about what could be next for Kermit & the gang! We sure are!” he stated in a follow-up post.

Unfortunately, it once again leaves fans without any significant Muppets presence, either in the parks or in current media. Although the current holiday offering at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, Jollywood Nights, does offer a brand-new stage show featuring Kermit and Miss Piggy, it’s only available for those specific guests.

The Muppets remains one of Disney’s most popular franchises although it’s also a severely underutilized one. Since gaining rights to Jim Henson’s characters, fans have claimed that Disney has failed to do anything major with them and that they would like to see more of them in the parks. With Goldberg seemingly unbothered at the fate of The Muppets Mayhem and hinting that it isn’t the end for the Muppets, it’s possible that there’s future projects being developed behind the scenes despite its current indefinite cancellation.

It’s unclear at this time if Disney will treat the Muppets the way they’ve treated several of their other shows, and remove the entire series completely. For now, however, fans can watch The Muppets Mayhem streaming exclusively on Disney+.

What do you think about Disney cancelling the Muppets once again? Can they revitalize the beloved franchise or is it time to let go? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!