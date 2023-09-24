Muppets Removed From Disney World, Attraction’s Future Uncertain

One iconic Muppet is now missing.

Walt Disney World is of course home to four amazing theme parks, those being Magic Kingdom, EPCOT Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. These four theme parks are some of the most popular vacation destinations in the world, with Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom not only being the most popular Disney park but it’s also the most-visited theme park in the world. However, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to many incredible rides and attractions, some of which are considered to be the best and most thrilling adventures at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios features thrilling attractions like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, both incredibly thrilling experiences that are perfect for braver guests. If guests seek something a little less thrilling, there are plenty of fun things to do. Star Tours is an absolutely classic Disney attraction that transports guests into the world of Star Wars on a fun motion simulator-based experience.

The newest addition to this movie-centered theme park is Star Wars-themed land itself, that being Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This immersive land opened in late 2019 and has quickly become one of the most popular places at Walt Disney World. Whether you’re a big fan of Star Wars or barely know anything about the franchise, you’ll undoubtedly have a whole lot of fun here, thanks to the two amazing attractions as well as unique food. The Disneyland Resort also features its own version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Another one of the newest rides is Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, which is a trackless dark ride that features Mickey Mouse himself as he and Minnie attempt to have the perfect picnic.

However, guests may be surprised to learn that there is a lot more to do than just ride rides at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. There are plenty of parades and live shows to enjoy, some of which feature characters from Disney’s Frozen franchise. Speaking of shows, Disney’s Hollywood Studios also features a 3D movie featuring everyone’s favorite puppets.

That’s right, guests seeking a more relaxing and air-conditioned experience can enjoy Muppet Vision 3D, a 3d film featuring the entire Jim Henson cast of creatures. Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, Rizzo, and Scooter are all here, along with dozens more iconic characters. While certainly dated, Muppet Vision 3D is a fun and hilarious break from the rest of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

However, with it being so dated, there’s been a lot of uncertainty regarding the attraction’s future at the Disney Park. Earlier this year, construction walls were put up, blocking the area Muppet Vision 3D resides in. This area of the park used to be called Muppets Courtyard but was later renamed to Grand Avenue.

Ever since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge first opened, fans were worried about what would happen to Muppet Vision 3D, with it being located in a prime spot for more Star Wars expansion. Nothing has been announced yet, but Miss Piggy recently went missing.

In front of the attraction’s show building, guests will find a fountain themed to The Muppets. At the center of this fountain is the iconic Muppet Miss Piggy. However, Miss Piggy has been removed and is nowhere to be seen. This was revealed in a recent post online from a concerned guest.

As you can see in the photo above, Miss Piggy is gone, and the fountain itself has been shut off. This is certainly worrying, especially considering how old Muppet Vision 3D actually is. It’s very likely that the fountain needed maintenance, which is why Miss Piggy vanished overnight. But as The Muppet’s time in Disney’s Hollywood Studios becomes more and more uncertain, this fountain change is quite peculiar, especially for diehard fans of this attraction.

Muppet Vision 3D opened just a few short years after Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened in 1991 at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Do you enjoy Muppet Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Do you hope to see it stay or go?